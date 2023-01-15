Who is Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz, ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s alleged daughter?

Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz is the alleged daughter of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera.

She says she has a document that proves the legitimacy of her relationship with the famous capo.

What does she do for living?

Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz is the alleged daughter of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera. She says that she has documentation to prove her relationship with the famous capo who is being held in a United States prison, according to El Financiero.

This woman claims to be the eldest daughter of the famous Mexican capo and she, once again, caught people’s attention after the arrest of Ovidio ‘El Ratón‘ Guzmán, since she recorded a video from her car where the narcocorrido, El Guano by Los Tucanes de Tijuana, can be heard in the background.

EL CHAPO DOESN’T RECOGNIZE HER

On one occasion, Ema Coronel, the capo’s current wife, said that they did not know Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz and denied any relationship with her. However, she keeps saying that she is the drug trafficker’s daughter and this has generated great controversy not only among his family, but also on social media.

She is currently 45 years old and, if what she says is true, she would be the capo’s eldest daughter. Her mother is said to have had a relationship with him back in the 70s. In an interview with The Guardian, Rosa claimed to have a document that proves everything.