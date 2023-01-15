Who is Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz, ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s alleged daughter?
Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz is the alleged daughter of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán Loera. She says she has documentation to prove it.
- Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz is the alleged daughter of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera.
- She says she has a document that proves the legitimacy of her relationship with the famous capo.
- What does she do for living?
Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz is the alleged daughter of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera. She says that she has documentation to prove her relationship with the famous capo who is being held in a United States prison, according to El Financiero.
This woman claims to be the eldest daughter of the famous Mexican capo and she, once again, caught people’s attention after the arrest of Ovidio ‘El Ratón‘ Guzmán, since she recorded a video from her car where the narcocorrido, El Guano by Los Tucanes de Tijuana, can be heard in the background.
EL CHAPO DOESN’T RECOGNIZE HER
On one occasion, Ema Coronel, the capo’s current wife, said that they did not know Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz and denied any relationship with her. However, she keeps saying that she is the drug trafficker’s daughter and this has generated great controversy not only among his family, but also on social media.
She is currently 45 years old and, if what she says is true, she would be the capo’s eldest daughter. Her mother is said to have had a relationship with him back in the 70s. In an interview with The Guardian, Rosa claimed to have a document that proves everything.
WHAT IS HER DOCUMENTATION?
Rosa says that her birth certificate says she is the daughter of María Luisa Ortiz Vergara, a school teacher with whom the drug trafficker allegedly had a relationship. It is known that the teacher was born in Zapopan, Jalisco.
In an interview, the supposed eldest daughter of the Mexican capo made the following surprising statement: “I do have a document that says I am his daughter. Did you know that his name is Archivaldo and not Joaquín?” Filed Under: Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz
WHAT WAS ROSA ISELA GUZMÁN ORTIZ’S CHILDHOOD LIKE?
Although few believe her, Rosa’s identity was allegedly confirmed by Francisco Villa Gurrola, an evangelical pastor in Badiraguato, Sinaloa. He is said to be a close friend of María Consuelo Loera, El Chapo’s mother, so this could be a very convincing piece of evidence.
In the interview with The Guardian, Rosa said that she was raised by her mother and a stepfather who was so abusive that she stabbed him at the age of 10. She was then admitted to a juvenile treatment center in the border city of Tijuana and when she was released she reconnected with her father. Filed Under: Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz
WHAT IS HER EDUCATION?
In the same interview, Rosa said that she studied computer science at the University of Phoenix, as well as beauty and cosmetology at the Marinello School of Beauty in Riverside, so she can support herself without help from anyone else.
She also said that after El Chapo’ Guzmán escaped, he visited her at her home in the United States: “My dad deposited the money in a bank account with a lawyer and some time later he came to see my house, his house. He has come twice.” However, the controversy continues, especially for the family of the Mexican boss. Filed Under: Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz