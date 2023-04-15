Who is Mexican singer Melissa Galindo?

Melissa Galindo accused Kalimba of sexual abuse.

Melissa Galindo’s romances and scandals. Who is Melissa Galindo? Learn everything about the Mexican singer! You may have heard of Melissa Galindo, a young Mexican singer who has launched a successful career thanks to her appearances on reality shows like La Voz. Since appearing on La Voz in 2014, Melissa has continued taking acting classes at the Televisa Artistic Education Center in Mexico, in hopes of launching a TV career. Find out about her career. Who is Melissa Galindo? Melissa Galindo is an actress and singer who was born in Culiacán, Sinaloa in 1989. She is known for appearing on the reality music competition La Voz in 2014. Recently she has made headlines because she accused Kalimba of sexual abuse. According to Galindo, Kalimba touched her inappropriately, and without her consent, while they were alone. Kalimba issued a statement in which he categorically denied all the accusations, saying that he will take legal action against Galindo.

Melissa Galindo’s beginnings Melissa Galindo’s career is still taking off. In 2014, she decided to make her way in show business by appearing on the second season of the reality show La Voz México, where she was mentored by Spanish singer Miguel Bosé. She did not advance to the final rounds. Galindo auditioned for the fourth season of the show, performing the song Diamonds. At that time, Laura Pausini offered her a place in her team, but she was also unable to successfully advance to the next phase of the contest.

Her relationship with Yolanda Andrade After appearing on La Voz, Melissa Galindo entered Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística, with the aim of appearing on television shows. She participated in a musical where she shared the screen with actors such as Ivonne Montero, Omar Fierro and Alejandra Ávalos. At the same time, she was seen on several occasions with Yolanda Andrade, who later confirmed they were dating. Months later, Andrade told the media that this relationship was one of the stormiest of her life, hinting at a possible betrayal by Galindo.

Who is Melissa Galindo? Her accusations against Kalimba On March 16, 2023, Melissa Galindo posted a video on Instagram where she said that Kalimba, a member of ov7, had sexually abused her. According to Excelsior she said, “I felt something touched my vagina, his hand ran up it and I was completely shocked. I closed (my legs) and put my hands, but I didn’t say anything.” At that time, Galindo was working on a collaboration with him. Kalimba issued a statement denying the accusations and told the press that his lawyers will handle everything with the authorities. For the time being, Melissa Galindo has not sat idly by, and confirmed to the El Financiero that she knows of at least six other victims of the singer, which suggests that this case could take several months to resolve.