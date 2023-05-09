Authorities have identified the Allen, Texas outlet mall shooter.

His name is Mauricio Garcia.

He had worked as a security guard.

The shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas is one of the most vile massacres that has been perpetrated in the United States. So who is Mauricio Garcia, the suspect in the shooting who died at the scene of the crime?

Authorities released personal information about the Texas shooter. His online activity has information that was useful to police, while his neighbors add that he was always polite and never caused trouble.

Who is Mauricio García, the Texas outlet mall gunman?

CNN reported that the shooter who carried out the terrible massacre on Saturday, May 6 in Allen, Texas, was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio García.

Authorities indicated that Mauricio had been registered to vote in Texas since 2008. The police officers investigating the shooting have declared that García acted alone and it’s unclear exactly what his motive was, though they uncovered disturbing online activity.