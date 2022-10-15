Marcello Hernández is one of SNL’s new cast members.

He’s a promising young comedian.

The talented Hispanic entertainer is making history.

Saturday Night Live, NBC’s longest-running sketch comedy show, is renewing its lineup with four new faces for its 48th season beginning in October. So, who is Marcello Hernández, the newest Latino cast member on Saturday Night Live? We’ve got all the details.

According to Diario AS the 48th season of Saturday Night Live kicked off on October 1 with four new faces, including Miami-based comedian Marcello Hernandez, who will become the fourth Latino to join the cast of the nearly five-decade show.

Who is Marcello Hernandez?

Marcello is a twenty-five-year-old Cuban/Dominican comedian. He began doing monologues in 2016 according to Diario AS. Tim Dillon, Jim Breuer, Mark Viera are some of the big names he has collaborated with and opened for — as well as the late, great Gilbert Gottfried.

Hernández has also appeared on Telemundo’s Acceso Total and NBC’s 6 in the Mix. In 2020, he became the host and creative director of Only in Dade’s Instagram, which has close to a million followers. There he has interviewed celebrities such as Floyd Mayweather and Nicky Jam, to name a few.