Who is Marcello Hernández, one of ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ newest cast members?
Marcello Hernández is one of SNL's new cast members. He's a promising young comedian. The talented Hispanic entertainer is making history.
- Marcello Hernández is one of SNL’s new cast members.
- He’s a promising young comedian.
- The talented Hispanic entertainer is making history.
Saturday Night Live, NBC’s longest-running sketch comedy show, is renewing its lineup with four new faces for its 48th season beginning in October. So, who is Marcello Hernández, the newest Latino cast member on Saturday Night Live? We’ve got all the details.
According to Diario AS the 48th season of Saturday Night Live kicked off on October 1 with four new faces, including Miami-based comedian Marcello Hernandez, who will become the fourth Latino to join the cast of the nearly five-decade show.
Who is Marcello Hernandez?
Marcello is a twenty-five-year-old Cuban/Dominican comedian. He began doing monologues in 2016 according to Diario AS. Tim Dillon, Jim Breuer, Mark Viera are some of the big names he has collaborated with and opened for — as well as the late, great Gilbert Gottfried.
Hernández has also appeared on Telemundo’s Acceso Total and NBC’s 6 in the Mix. In 2020, he became the host and creative director of Only in Dade’s Instagram, which has close to a million followers. There he has interviewed celebrities such as Floyd Mayweather and Nicky Jam, to name a few.
One of Saturday Night Live’s new faces
This year is turning out to be a good year for the up-and-coming comedian. In addition to joining the cast of Saturday Night Live, he was selected to be in Just For Laughs: New Face of Comedy, the popular comedy series on CMM TV.
“This is so amazing!”
In one of his latest Instagram posts, Hernández shared the poster announcing he’s officially joining the cast of the long-running and successful comedy show, Saturday Night Live. “Little Cuban Dominican kid from Miami is on SNL…” he said in his post.
“My baby I am so proud of you, don’t forget the people.” “This is so amazing! Congratulations, boy!” “The best news, well deserved.” “Marcello very funny joke…,” were some of the most notable comments on his post.