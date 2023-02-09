Who is Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa?

Who is Vanessa Bryant? Learn more about Kobe Bryant’s widow.

Her love story and controversial personal life.

Find out what her life has been like since Kobe’s death.

Who is Kobe Bryant’s widow and what is known about her life? On January 26, 2020, tragic news shook the whole world. The helicopter in which Kobe Bryant was traveling with his daughter Gianna and seven passengers had crashed in Calabasas, just 30 miles from Los Angeles. Vanessa Bryant was left alone to care for her two surviving daughters, Natalia and Capri — the latter was only six months old.

From that day on, paparazzi focused on Vanessa Bryant, who has taken over the business interests and assets of her late husband. Let us learn more about her story and what her life has been like since that tragic day when her husband and one of her daughters died.

Who is Kobe Bryan’s widow? Vanessa Bryant’s early years

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, was born on May 5, 1982 in Huntington Beach, California. Of Mexican, Irish, German and English descent, Vanessa (née Cornejo) always had a natural inclination for the arts and sports. Although her family background was always described as controlling, a fleeting love story led to a marriage that lasted almost 20 years.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant got married just six months after they met. Their first daughter, Natalia, was born in 2003 and their daughter Gianna, who died in the same accident as her father, came into their lives in May 2006. At the time of Kobe and Gianna’s death, the couple’s youngest child, Capri, was only a few months old.