Who is Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa?
Who is Vanessa Bryant? Learn more about Kobe Bryant's widow. Find out what Vanessa Bryant's life has been like since Kobe's death.
- Who is Vanessa Bryant? Learn more about Kobe Bryant’s widow.
- Her love story and controversial personal life.
- Find out what her life has been like since Kobe’s death.
Who is Kobe Bryant’s widow and what is known about her life? On January 26, 2020, tragic news shook the whole world. The helicopter in which Kobe Bryant was traveling with his daughter Gianna and seven passengers had crashed in Calabasas, just 30 miles from Los Angeles. Vanessa Bryant was left alone to care for her two surviving daughters, Natalia and Capri — the latter was only six months old.
From that day on, paparazzi focused on Vanessa Bryant, who has taken over the business interests and assets of her late husband. Let us learn more about her story and what her life has been like since that tragic day when her husband and one of her daughters died.
Who is Kobe Bryan’s widow? Vanessa Bryant’s early years
Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, was born on May 5, 1982 in Huntington Beach, California. Of Mexican, Irish, German and English descent, Vanessa (née Cornejo) always had a natural inclination for the arts and sports. Although her family background was always described as controlling, a fleeting love story led to a marriage that lasted almost 20 years.
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant got married just six months after they met. Their first daughter, Natalia, was born in 2003 and their daughter Gianna, who died in the same accident as her father, came into their lives in May 2006. At the time of Kobe and Gianna’s death, the couple’s youngest child, Capri, was only a few months old.
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s love story
Vanessa Cornejo and Kobe Bryant met in 1999, during the filming of a music video in which she was a dancer. At that time Bryant had plans to release a a rap album, but he finally decided to dedicate himself exclusively to sports.
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant fell in love at first sight and began a relationship that led them to get married just six months after they met. The couple was had a Catholic wedding on April 18, 2001. A few years later they were involved in a controversy when the Bryant family rejected her.
Vanessa Bryant’s controversial personal life
Kobe Bryant’s widow went through several controversies. The first time the spotlight focused on her was when the late player’s family did not approve of her because she was Latina.
Years later, Kobe Bryant was involved in a scandal when a 19-year-old girl accused him of sexual assault in 2003, just two years after they were married. In the same year his eldest daughter, Natalia, was born. However, the Bryant insisted that the encounter had been consensual and he was acquitted of the charges after the authorities reviewed the evidence.
Vanessa Bryant: Much more than Kobe Bryant’s widow
Currently, Vanessa is known as Kobe Bryant’s widow but, since her husband’s death, she has become much more than the heiress to his assets. Today, she is a successful businesswoman who has completed important negotiations with brands such as Nike to continue Bryant’s legacy in the world of sports.
As a businesswoman, she is at the forefront of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, in honor of her husband and daughter. In 2022, Bryant won a $15 million lawsuit over the release of photos of her husband’s remains. She used the full amount of compensation to continue the legacy of Kobe and her daughter Gianna, awarding scholarships to boys and girls who want to play basketball.