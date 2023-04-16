Who is Mexican singer Kalimba Kadjaly?

Who is Kalimba? He has been accused of sexual assault.

Learn about his solo career and his time with OV7.

Can he overcome the scandal to regain his success?

Who is Kalimba Kadjaly? Better known simply as the Kalimba, the singer has had a tumultuous career that began when he was just a child and joined the ranks of the popular group OV7.

In the 2000s, Kalimba’s career took off with several solo albums. However, a scandal stalled his rise to stardom. He hasn’t performed live for years but recently he has dabbled in musical theater and has been working with OV7 again. Learn more about him!

Who is Kalimba Kadjaly?

Kalimba Kadjaly Marichal Ibar is a Mexican singer and actor born on July 26, 1983 in Mexico City. He is the brother of M’balia Marichal, a member of the musical group OV7, and son of Cuban-born jazz player Pablo Marichal, from whom he inherited his taste for music.

At the age of two, he began performing on the children’s show Chiquilladas, where Anahí also appeared. In 1992, he was cast in the telenovela Carrusel and, a year later, he joined Onda Vaselina, which would later become OV7.