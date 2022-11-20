Jay Leno suffered severe burns in a vehicle fire.

The host and comedian was admitted to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

“I’m fine. I will only need a week or two to recover,” he said in a statement.

American television host and comedian, James Douglas Muir Leno, better known as Jay Leno, was everywhere on social media after it was reported that he had suffered serious burns in a vehicle fire: “I have suffered severe burns from a gasoline fire. I’m fine. I will only need a week or two to recover,” he said in a statement.

The 72-year-old New Rochelle-born comedian was admitted to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, California. This incident occurred when Leno, who owns several vehicles, was in his garage and, for unknown reasons, one of the cars caught fire, burning the left side of his face. Luckily it did not seriously damage his eyes or ears.

Jay Leno rose to fame on The Tonight Show

According to EFE, Jay Leno rose to fame in the United States when he took over hosting the late-night program The Tonight Show (which Jimmy Fallon hosts today). He hosted the show for more than three decades. Since 2015, he has hosted Jay Leno’s Garage. So what else is there to know about him?

For just over 20 years, Leno hosted The Tonight Show, occupying the vacancy left by the legendary Johnny Carson. He’s handed the baton over to Jimmy Fallon, who’s bound to make a comment on the show after Jay’s accident.