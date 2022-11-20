Who is host and comedian Jay Leno?
Jay Leno suffered severe burns from a vehicle fire. The host and comedian was admitted to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.
American television host and comedian, James Douglas Muir Leno, better known as Jay Leno, was everywhere on social media after it was reported that he had suffered serious burns in a vehicle fire: “I have suffered severe burns from a gasoline fire. I’m fine. I will only need a week or two to recover,” he said in a statement.
The 72-year-old New Rochelle-born comedian was admitted to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, California. This incident occurred when Leno, who owns several vehicles, was in his garage and, for unknown reasons, one of the cars caught fire, burning the left side of his face. Luckily it did not seriously damage his eyes or ears.
Jay Leno rose to fame on The Tonight Show
According to EFE, Jay Leno rose to fame in the United States when he took over hosting the late-night program The Tonight Show (which Jimmy Fallon hosts today). He hosted the show for more than three decades. Since 2015, he has hosted Jay Leno’s Garage. So what else is there to know about him?
For just over 20 years, Leno hosted The Tonight Show, occupying the vacancy left by the legendary Johnny Carson. He’s handed the baton over to Jimmy Fallon, who’s bound to make a comment on the show after Jay’s accident.
Jay Leno has interviewed great personalities
Something worth noting is that Jay Leno, both on The Tonight Show and on Jay Leno’s Garage, has interviewed great personalities from all walks of life, including US presidents, Barack Obama and Joe Biden as well as actor Hugh Grant and actress Jamie Lee Curtis, among many others.
CNN reported Jay gave the program a “modern and casual image, with more daring musical acts and new comedy segments” which earned them four Emmy awards. Today his appearance on The Simpsons is still remembered in an episode where he shakes hands with Krusty the Clown.
Leno’s farewell to The Tonight Show
In 2009, Jay Leno left The Tonight Show, leaving Conan O’Brien at the helm. However, due to falling ratings, he returned to the show the following year and continued hosting for four more years. He said goodbye like this:
“I only have one request for Jimmy. We’ve all struggled, kicked, and clawed to get this chain up to fifth, okay? Now we have to keep her there. Jimmy, don’t let it go to the sixth. We count on you.” The step he was about to take surprised many, but it was something he had in mind to do for a long time.
Jay Leno shares his love of cars
According to Marca, comedian and host Jay Leno has “one of the most impressive car collections in the world,” which he did not hesitate to share on his YouTube show, Jay Leno’s Garage. But not only does he have a large number of cars, there are also motorcycles in his collection.
Contrary to other collectors, who focus on certain models or brands in particular, Jay Leno has all kinds of cars in his collection. He even has a fire truck and a tricycle! He also has the Bat mobile from the Christopher Nolan movies. With information from EFE, CNN & Marca.