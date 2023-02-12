Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been together for many years.

They are not married.

Georgina Rodríguez is a model and businesswoman.

Georgina Rodríguez, best known for being Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, has been in a long-term relationship with one of the best soccer players in the world. But who is Georgina? Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a major soccer star for a long time. He began his career with Manchester United team, but currently has a multi-million dollar contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend?

Georgina Rodríguez was born on January 27, 1994 in Argentina. She is currently 29 years old and has lived almost all her life in Spain — her father is Argentine and her mother is Spanish. According to Goal, Georgina has had various jobs, including working at the Gucci store in Madrid and at the Prada store in El Corte Inglés.

Georgina has also been a dancer since she was 15 years old. However, when she began her romance with Cristiano Ronaldo, she also began her modeling career, signing with UNO Models in 2017. She still works in fashion to this day.