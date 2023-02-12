Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez?
Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been together for many years. They are not married. Georgina Rodríguez is a model and businesswoman.
Georgina Rodríguez, best known for being Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, has been in a long-term relationship with one of the best soccer players in the world. But who is Georgina? Rodriguez?
Cristiano Ronaldo has been a major soccer star for a long time. He began his career with Manchester United team, but currently has a multi-million dollar contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia
Georgina Rodríguez was born on January 27, 1994 in Argentina. She is currently 29 years old and has lived almost all her life in Spain — her father is Argentine and her mother is Spanish. According to Goal, Georgina has had various jobs, including working at the Gucci store in Madrid and at the Prada store in El Corte Inglés.
Georgina has also been a dancer since she was 15 years old. However, when she began her romance with Cristiano Ronaldo, she also began her modeling career, signing with UNO Models in 2017. She still works in fashion to this day.
How did Georgina meet Cristiano Ronaldo?
According to Soy Referee, the model and the soccer player met in a Gucci store where Georgina worked. Cristiano was 30 and she was 22.
In an interview with Hola!, Georgina said that it was “love at first sight”. She also said that after seeing each other in the store, they met again at a fashion event and that was when they spoke for the first time. They made their relationship official in 2017.
How many children does Georgina have with Cristiano?
Before meeting Georgina, “El Bicho” already had three children. His eldest is named Cristiano Jr. and it is unknown who his biological mother is. He also had twins Eva and Mateo with a surrogate.
He and Georgina have three children together. The oldest, Alana Martina, was born in 2017. In 2021, Georgina announced that she was pregnant with twins. Tragically, one of the twins died in mid-2022.
What does Georgina Rodríguez currently do?
Georgina began working in Gucci and Prada stores, as well as being a dancer since she was 15 years old. Today, Georgina Rodríguez is a model and owns the clothing brand OM by G.
She also owns the Inspyra Hair Medical Clinic, a company that does hair transplants.Georgina is also recognized for her philanthropy, and won an award at the 2021 Starlite Gala.