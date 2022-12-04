Who is Eric del Castillo?
A video of actress Kate del Castillo's father went viral after he was unable to recognize his own daughter. Who is Eric del Castillo?
- Eric del Castillo has been on everyone’s lips in recent days.
- A video of actress Kate del Castillo’s father went viral after he was unable to recognize his own daughter.
- Who is this iconic Mexican actor?
Are they hiding something? In recent days, a video where well-known Mexican actor Eric del Castillo is unable to recognize his own daughter, actress Kate del Castillo, went viral on social media so the worst was feared about his health. Everyone has been talking about him lately.
According to El Universal, his eldest daughter, journalist and presenter Verónica del Castillo, came out to assure everyone her father “is in perfect health” and that, otherwise, he could not to be filming his telenovela. She said her father is absent-minded and that neither he nor his mother expected Kate to arrive unexpectedly.
More about Eric del Castillo
Born in Celaya, Guanajuato, in Mexico, on July 22, 1934 as J. Eduardo Eric Del Castillo-Negrete Galván, the actor has an extensive career in television, film and theater. According to Quién, he has filmed nearly 300 movies. What few know is that he has also worked as a screenwriter and director.
The son of a rural teacher, his father died in a fire at a hardware store in Mexico City in 1948, when he was 15 years old. Shortly before his 18th birthday, he was sent by his mother to the Mexican Seminary of Foreign Missions in Mexico City with the aim of trying to 'treat' his rebellious nature.
Eric del Castillo fell in love with acting
After leaving the Seminary, Eric del Castillo began studying acting at the Instituto Cinematográfico. Unlike many other actors, Eric received the full support of his mother. His first jobs were in independent productions. Almost ten years later, he starred in the film Rostro Infernal, which was followed by many more.
It should be noted that Kate del Castillo's father is more known for soap operas, which he began starring in, in the 1970s. He is remembered for his appearances in La Herencia, Duelo de pasiones, Lucía Sombra, Mi Rival and La Doña 2.
Then came love
Few know that before marrying his current wife, and the mother of his two daughters, Kate Trillo Graham, Eric del Castillo was married to the Dominican actress Roxana Billini Santamaría, with whom he had his firstborn Ponciano. In 2003, he ran for the delegation head of the Tlalpan territorial demarcation of Mexico City for the National Action Party (PAN).
In 2011, he founded a film and acting school in Texas called Eagle Eye Art Academy, which he runs and owns with his daughter Kate. A year later, he revealed that he had prostate cancer, which he was able to beat after undergoing chemotherapy, although this would only be the beginning of a long series of diseases, one of them incurable.
Eric del Castillo suffers from an incurable disease
In an interview with TVyNovelas in the middle of last year, actor Eric del Castillo said that he had a vision problem called macular degeneration: “I have a bad macula and it is hard for me to read… There is no operation, nothing to do, but I will never go blind, ever.”
Weeks ago, he fell at his daughter Kate’s house, fracturing his right wrist and arm and had to get stitches in his eyebrow. Earlier this year, refused to get the Covid vaccine. (With information from El Universal, Quien and Milenio)