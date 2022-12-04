Eric del Castillo has been on everyone’s lips in recent days.

A video of actress Kate del Castillo’s father went viral after he was unable to recognize his own daughter.

Who is this iconic Mexican actor?

Are they hiding something? In recent days, a video where well-known Mexican actor Eric del Castillo is unable to recognize his own daughter, actress Kate del Castillo, went viral on social media so the worst was feared about his health. Everyone has been talking about him lately.

According to El Universal, his eldest daughter, journalist and presenter Verónica del Castillo, came out to assure everyone her father “is in perfect health” and that, otherwise, he could not to be filming his telenovela. She said her father is absent-minded and that neither he nor his mother expected Kate to arrive unexpectedly.

More about Eric del Castillo

Born in Celaya, Guanajuato, in Mexico, on July 22, 1934 as J. Eduardo Eric Del Castillo-Negrete Galván, the actor has an extensive career in television, film and theater. According to Quién, he has filmed nearly 300 movies. What few know is that he has also worked as a screenwriter and director.

The son of a rural teacher, his father died in a fire at a hardware store in Mexico City in 1948, when he was 15 years old. Shortly before his 18th birthday, he was sent by his mother to the Mexican Seminary of Foreign Missions in Mexico City with the aim of trying to 'treat' his rebellious nature.