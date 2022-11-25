Cristiano Ronaldo definitively left Manchester United.

Where will the Portuguese soccer star go next?

Is his future at risk? On Tuesday, November 22, the news that Cristiano Ronaldo had left Manchester United spread, according to the Premier League club itself. They made the announcement on Tuesday “effective immediately”, according to the Associated Press. The termination of the 37-year-old Portuguese striker’s contract comes after explosive statements during an interview given a few days before the World Cup in which the star harshly criticized coach Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. It was not immediately clear where Cristiano, who was unable to agree on a transfer to a Champions League club in the middle of the year, would go. Cristiano leaves Manchester United ‘effective immediately’ “Following discussions with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to terminate our contract early,” Cristiano said. “I love Manchester United and their fans, that will never change. However, I feel that this is the right time for me to look for a new challenge.” Now the question arises as to where the soccer superstar will go after his departure. “I wish the team every success in the rest of the season and in the future.” The attacker, who is in Qatar looking to win Portugal’s first-ever World Cup title, made it clear he wanted a transfer after being left out of the starting squad this season.

Where will Cristiano go after leaving Manchester United? Overnight, Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a player for Manchester United. Where will he go now? The Portuguese star has put himself on the transfer market following explosive remarks he made in an interview that led to his contract termination on Tuesday, according to the AP. As a player without a team, the 37-year-old striker now has the chance to impress potential bidders and show that his performance can still be at its highest level, playing for Portugal in Qatar. His future could depend on it a season after no Champions League club dared to agree on a transfer to incorporate the star into their ranks.

Is the soccer star's future at risk? Halfway through the season, his options seem even more limited if he wants to play in the knockout phase of Europe's top club competition once he returns from the World Cup. There are only 16 teams left standing in the Champions League, and very few could offer Cristiano a figure close to what he earned at United, the AP noted. A dream scenario for the Portuguese star would be to play with an elite club. But perhaps his best chance at that is on a short-term contract, signed at the end of the season. Karim Benzema, striker for Real Madrid, has been left out of the World Cup with France due to injury. It is the same case of Senegalese Sadio Mané, from Bayern Munich.

Morgan, a fan of Arsenal, is asking his club to hire Cristiano Perhaps Cristiano would be an attractive emergency option for one of those clubs, who fear they will lack attacking power in the second half of the football year. Chelsea contemplated the possibility of a transfer in the summer, but this did not materialize. Cristiano did not seem to fit in the long term with the plans of new manager Graham Potter, who already has to deal with a veteran striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Morgan, an Arsenal supporter, is asking his club to sign Cristiano. But the team, which leads the Premier, has invested in building a young squad under the orders of Spanish strategist Mikel Arteta. Ending his career at Sporting Lisbon, where he started it, would be a symbolic gesture from the star. The Portuguese club could also give him a path back to the Champions League next season, according to the AP.

The only serious show of interest in Cristiano over the summer came from Saudi Arabia He would have to accept a considerable reduction in his pay if he opted for that. The only serious show of interest in Cristiano in the summer came from Saudi Arabia. Although a move there would probably be the most lucrative option for him, it would also represent a step backwards in terms of his remaining sporting ambitions, the AP detailed. Maybe it's time for the star to bring his brand to the United States and become the biggest star to ever play in MLS. He would have no hope of matching his most recent salary. And he would have to accept that his days in the Champions League are over. But for a player who has more than 500 million followers on Instagram, this would be the opportunity to move into the largest off-pitch market in the world. With information from Associated Press, Telemundo and Capital Mexico.