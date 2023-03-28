What is going on with Amanda Bynes these days?

2023 seemed to look bright for the actress.

Find out about her recent mental health crisis.



Where is Amanda Bynes now? In 2010, Amanda Bynes’ career was put on hold after the actress confessed that she suffered from a substance abuse problem. She moved in with her parents who became her conservators.

A few years ago, Bynes, who was once one of the most promising actresses of the 2000s, seemed to be on the right track after she graduated with a degree in fashion design. However, she recently suffered a setback and was found wondering naked on the streets of Los Angeles.

Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric history

In 2012, Amanda Bynes was arrested for driving under the influence and was sentenced to three years of probation. A year later, she was accused of smoking marijuana in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building and in that same year she entered a psychiatric facility for the first time.



In 2018, after feuding with her parents the former child star declared herself recovered from her addictions, and publicly apologized for some of her erratic behavior and nasty comments about people. In 2022, everything seemed to be going so well that the court terminated Bynes’ conservatorship. However, she recently suffered a setback.