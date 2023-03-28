Where is Amanda Bynes now? (PHOTOS)
What is going on with Amanda Bynes these days? 2023 seemed to look bright for the actress. Find out about her recent mental health crisis.
Where is Amanda Bynes now? In 2010, Amanda Bynes’ career was put on hold after the actress confessed that she suffered from a substance abuse problem. She moved in with her parents who became her conservators.
A few years ago, Bynes, who was once one of the most promising actresses of the 2000s, seemed to be on the right track after she graduated with a degree in fashion design. However, she recently suffered a setback and was found wondering naked on the streets of Los Angeles.
Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric history
In 2012, Amanda Bynes was arrested for driving under the influence and was sentenced to three years of probation. A year later, she was accused of smoking marijuana in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building and in that same year she entered a psychiatric facility for the first time.
In 2018, after feuding with her parents the former child star declared herself recovered from her addictions, and publicly apologized for some of her erratic behavior and nasty comments about people. In 2022, everything seemed to be going so well that the court terminated Bynes’ conservatorship. However, she recently suffered a setback.
Where is Amanda Bynes now?
In recent years, Amanda Bynes had avoided the public eye, which led her fans and those closest to her to assume that the actress was still doing well. Everything changed in March 2023, when some passersby found her wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked, saying she needed help and was coming down from a psychotic episode.
They called 911 and Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold. She is currently hospitalized and hopefully getting her mental health under control again.
Bynes’ encounter with a TikToker
Days prior to the psychiatric episode that led her to be hospitalized, TikTok user @kaitlynhotfox found her walking around Los Angeles. Bynes agreed to walk a few blocks with the woman, who shared a video of the encounter on social media.
This post generated a series of reactions, both positive and negative. Some people were happy to see Bynes in apparent good health, but other people believed that it was an invasion of her privacy to get ‘likes’.