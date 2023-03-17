RoboCop Rogue City: When will the most anticipated video game launch?
RoboCop Rogue City: The most anticipated video game of the year is just a few months away from becoming a reality. For gamers this has been quite a long wait due to delays in launching the RoboCop Rogue City video game.
Nacon and the developer Teyon have offered a new glimpse of what it will be like to play RoboCop: Rogue City. We give you all the details.
RoboCop Rogue City release is delayed
This new video game is inspired by one of the most famous action movies ever made, RoboCop (1987), which was directed by Paul Verhoeven and stars Peter Weller. It’s pure action and the plot is about a policeman who is murdered and brought back to life as a cyborg.
Gamers were disappointed to learn the game’s release will be delayed to September. It was scheduled to be released in June, so fans will have to wait another three months.
What consoles can you play RoboCop: Rogue City on?
But don’t worry, RoboCop Rogue City is expected to be officially launched in September 2023 and so far it doesn’t look like it will be delayed any further. Xataca reported that it will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC consoles.
The video game trailer can now be found on all platforms. In it, we can see a completely dark environment. In RoboCop, you will enter a mysterious world full of action and intense shoot-outs that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
RoboCop Rogue City: Become the hero of the story!
Gaming fans will be able to take on the main villain of the iconic late 80’s movie ED-209, which will take you back to the ancient era.
Its creators released a statement about the plot of the video game saying: “Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit.”
“You have the power to decide how to fulfill prime directives”
“Armed with your trusty Auto-9, factory-built strength, years of experience on the force and a variety of tools at your disposal, you will fight forces seeking to destroy the city you call home in an all-new first-person, explosive hunt for the truth.”
“You have the power to decide how to fulfill prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds proceed with caution because corruption and greed know no limits,” says the statement issued by the creators, according to Vandal.