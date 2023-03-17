RoboCop Rogue City: When will the most anticipated video game launch?

When will RoboCop Rogue City be released?

We have all the details about this hotly anticipated game.

The wait is almost over!

RoboCop Rogue City: The most anticipated video game of the year is just a few months away from becoming a reality. For gamers this has been quite a long wait due to delays in launching the RoboCop Rogue City video game.

Nacon and the developer Teyon have offered a new glimpse of what it will be like to play RoboCop: Rogue City. We give you all the details.

RoboCop Rogue City release is delayed

This new video game is inspired by one of the most famous action movies ever made, RoboCop (1987), which was directed by Paul Verhoeven and stars Peter Weller. It’s pure action and the plot is about a policeman who is murdered and brought back to life as a cyborg.

Gamers were disappointed to learn the game’s release will be delayed to September. It was scheduled to be released in June, so fans will have to wait another three months.