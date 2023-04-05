Alicia Machado was humiliated by Trump years ago.

Years ago, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado was humiliated by Trump. The Venezuelan host has been open about her disgust for the former US president because of the way he treated her when she was Miss Universe in 1996.

Trump was head of the Miss Universe Organization when Alicia was crowned the most beautiful woman on planet Earth. On several occasions she has said that he called her derogatory names, but recently she recalled one of the most humiliating moments of her life.

Trump criticized Alicia Machado’s weight gain

After winning Miss Universe 1996, Alicia Machado gained some weight, which made her the target of criticism from the media. Alicia developed eating disorders such as bulimia and anorexia due to the pressure to lose weight.

Donald Trump was one of those who repeatedly made negative comments about the Venezuelan beauty’s physique. The tycoon contemptuously called her ‘Miss Piggy’, referring to her weight and comparing her to the Muppets character.