The time Trump humiliated Alicia Machado
Years ago, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado was humiliated by Trump. The Venezuelan host has been open about her disgust for the former US president because of the way he treated her when she was Miss Universe in 1996.
Trump was head of the Miss Universe Organization when Alicia was crowned the most beautiful woman on planet Earth. On several occasions she has said that he called her derogatory names, but recently she recalled one of the most humiliating moments of her life.
Trump criticized Alicia Machado’s weight gain
After winning Miss Universe 1996, Alicia Machado gained some weight, which made her the target of criticism from the media. Alicia developed eating disorders such as bulimia and anorexia due to the pressure to lose weight.
Donald Trump was one of those who repeatedly made negative comments about the Venezuelan beauty’s physique. The tycoon contemptuously called her ‘Miss Piggy’, referring to her weight and comparing her to the Muppets character.
How did Trump humiliate Machado?
“Very appropriate. The most humiliating moment of my life. Divine justice exists” Alicia wrote next to a photo that she shared on Instagram in which she is jumping rope in front of several people when she was Miss Universe. That photo, which at first glance seems quite innocent, is actually a reflection of a difficult moment for the model when she was barely 19 years old.
Alicia Machado received so much criticism for her weight that Trump forced to exercise in front of the television cameras. She recently posted the video on her Instagram stories.
Alicia Machado initially refused
Recently, in an interview with Yordi Rosado, Alicia Machado recalled that humiliating moment and said that she refused to exercise in front of the press. “I told him: ‘No, I don’t want to go out, I’m not going to exercise in front of all those people.'”
“I wanted the gentleman to tell me the diet first and everything, but I’m not going to exercise in front of the press… There were more than 80 journalists from all over the world and he was there and I was like his laboratory mouse,” she revealed.
Donald Trump’s indictment
Years after her stint as Miss Universe, Alicia Machado is enjoying seeing Donald Trump squirm as he is indicted over hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
This happened in 2016 when he was running for president. Trump now faces more than 30 charges related to business fraud and Alicia Machado is thriving.