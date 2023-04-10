When should I start saving for retirement?

The best time to start saving is now!

Find out what the experts say about when to start saving for retirement.

The best tips on how much to save.

When to start saving for retirement? It may seem too soon for some people, but the best time to start looking to the future is now. According to Zippia, 42% of Americans have not been able to save enough (or as much as they would like).

According to a survey, 42% of adults in the United States have less than $1,000 in their savings account and the average balance is $4,500. So how do you know when to start increasing the amount of money in your savings account? We’ll tell you!

When to start saving for retirement? Your 20s!

Starting to save for retirement in your 20s has several advantages. On the one hand, most people have the energy and time to save, whether through entrepreneurship, side jobs, or investments. On the other hand, there is the disadvantage of having to pay off student loans amid rising inflation, while trying to build financial stability.

In recent decades, employers have begun offering 401(k) plans for their employees that place almost the entire responsibility for saving on them. If you start earlier, you don’t need to allocate as much of your paycheck to build an adequate retirement savings.