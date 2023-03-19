How old was Claudio Suárez when he retired from soccer?
Claudio Suárez is a former Mexican soccer player. He started his career in 1989. The former Mexican footballer retired at 41.
- Claudio Suárez is a former Mexican soccer player.
- He started his career in 1989.
- The former Mexican footballer retired at 41.
How old was Claudio Suárez when he retired from soccer? The former Mexican footballer, nicknamed ‘El Emperador’, had a great career in sports. He played for several Mexican teams, including the Mexican National Team. He decided to say goodbye to the pitch at the age of 41.
Suárez said goodbye to the courts while playing for Chivas USA. ‘El Emperador managed to make a mark during his time in the sport. He represented his soccer team an impressive number of times.
Claudio Suárez announced his retirement at 41
Claudio Suárez decided to leave the game of soccer at 41. Some might consider that old when it comes to professional football, being that most players begin their careers around age 17.
Claudio Suárez announced his retirement on Los Protagonistas. The Mexican player said goodbye to his career as a soccer player while playing for Chivas USA, which he joined in 2006.
What was Claudio Suárez’s retirement like?
Suárez played for the Chivas USA from 2006 until 2010 when he announced his retirement. After 21 years on the field, he said goodbye to his career as a footballer. However at the time he did not rule out the idea of returning to the field as a coach.
According to Medio Tiempo, Claudio Suárez played for his country 178 times. The former soccer player served as a defender for the Mexican National Team. He was known as one of best defenses Mexico has ever had.
More about Claudio Suárez’s football career
Originally from Texcoco, born in 1968, Claudio Suárez made his soccer debut in 1989 with the Mexican squad, Pumas de la UNAM. He played with them until 1996. He also played with other Mexican teams such as Chivas de Guadalajara.
The last Mexican team he was a part of was the UANL Tigres, before joining Chivas USA in 2006. He played with them until he retired in 2010. The former Mexican soccer player is currently 54 years old.