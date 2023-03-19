Claudio Suárez is a former Mexican soccer player.

How old was Claudio Suárez when he retired from soccer? The former Mexican footballer, nicknamed ‘El Emperador’, had a great career in sports. He played for several Mexican teams, including the Mexican National Team. He decided to say goodbye to the pitch at the age of 41.

Suárez said goodbye to the courts while playing for Chivas USA. ‘El Emperador managed to make a mark during his time in the sport. He represented his soccer team an impressive number of times.

Claudio Suárez decided to leave the game of soccer at 41. Some might consider that old when it comes to professional football, being that most players begin their careers around age 17.

Claudio Suárez announced his retirement on Los Protagonistas. The Mexican player said goodbye to his career as a soccer player while playing for Chivas USA, which he joined in 2006.