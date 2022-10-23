When are the midterm elections in the US?

Find out when voting begins.

How can you cast your ballot?

IT’S ELECTION TIME! Three weeks before the midterm elections, doubts and uncertainty about the candidates fighting for the seats in the Senate and House of Representatives continue to be a topic of debate. Democrats and Republicans are each hoping to win control of Congress.

Information about the candidates, their platforms and the president’s positions, are all hot topics of conversation. These elections will decide whether Republicans or Democrats control Congress for the next two years.

WHEN ARE THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS?

The next midterm elections are drawing near and it is time for voters to head to the polls. The midterms take place every four years and occur halfway through the sitting president’s term.

On November 8, the 2022 midterms will be held and many Senate seats, the entire House of Representatives and several governors will be elected, according to Celag. It’s important for all eligible voters to get out, participate in the democratic process and make their voices heard. Many states offer early voting and absentee ballots so check with your state’s website to find out when voting starts for you.