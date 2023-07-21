WhatsApp introduces a new feature: Channels

WhatsApp was having connectivity issues earlier this week.

Meta has since said the service disruption has been resolved.

The popular app introduces a new feature called Channels.

WhatsApp announces a new feature: Channels WhatsApp has announced the release of a new feature called Channels. It is intended to be a reliable, simple and private way to receive news from people and organizations directly on the platform. El Horizonte points out that, with this, WhatsApp seeks to offer an experience similar to Telegram in which the channels are designed for large audiences that do not interact directly with the sender of the messages.

How will WhatsApp Channels work? This new feature will replace WhatsApp States and the Channels will be a new one-way transmission tool in which texts, photos, videos, stickers and even surveys can be sent to followers. Access to the Channels will be obtained through invitation links that will be sent by chat, email or social media posts. It has also been pointed out that anyone can create a Channel because the numbers of the creators and participants will be kept private.

WhatsApp suffers a service disruption On Wednesday, July 19, the popular messaging platform suffered an international disruption to its services. Users of the app found themselves forced to use other methods to communicate. The company informed its users on Twitter that they were looking for a solution to the problem with their service. «We are working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and will update it here as soon as possible,» they tweeted.

The reason for WhatsApp’s malfunction is unknown WhatsApp did not give any details about what was causing the disruption, they only said they were working hard to resolve the issue. Luckily, shortly after they were able to fix the issue and tweeted: «And we’re back, happy chatting!»