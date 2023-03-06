A conversation that is key

Although good communication in a couple’s relationship is essential for its ever-lasting success, some women find it hard to talk to their partners about what they want in bed. Moreover, the effects—short- and long-term—of not talking to your partner about your wishes, desires, fantasies, likes and dislikes, needs, and wants in bed can be very detrimental, not only to your relationship but also to your emotional, mental, and physical health.

According to Dr. John Gray, author of Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus, one of the main complaints women have about men is that they don’t listen. Louann Brizendine is the founder and director of Women’s Mood and Hormone Clinic at the University of California-San Francisco. In her book, The Female Brain, she asserts that women are chatterboxes and speak 20,000 words per day on average. Conversely, men speak a mere amount of 7,000 words per day. Nonetheless, often times, women have difficulty expressing themselves candidly about their needs from men in their sexual relationships.

Want women want in bed

What are some reasons why women may refrain from telling their male sexual partners what they want from them and result in them enjoying a fulfilling sexual life? Moreover, why do women tell other women what they want from men in bed but they are more reluctant to share with their male sexual partners? The reasons are as varied as sexual positions. Here is just a sampling from some women who were willing to share with us:

Moreover, women may not understand how men communicate. A man’s silence may leave a woman feeling confused and frustrated. This perception discourages women to talk to men about their needs. Women find it easier to talk to other women. Call it the sisterhood. Women prefer to talk to other women rather than their men because women can understand, since they share the same anatomy and emotional make-up.Women feel that men are not receptive to guidance. If a woman perceives that her man is not open to suggestions (as in the example in #2), then she may choose to remain silent in order to avoid conflict and hurting her mate’s ego.