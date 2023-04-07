After an earthquake, it’s important to follow safety protocols.

Stay away from the beach in case of tsunami.

What should you do after an earthquake? Do you live in an earthquake zone? Here’s what you can do to protect yourself! Every year, around 500,000 earthquakes occur worldwide, of which at least 100,000 are felt by people. Of these, 100 of them have the potential to cause significant0 damage.

Regardless of the intensity of the quake, it is always important to know what to do after it hist in order to ensure you stay safe. Here are four things you should do after an earthquake!

4. Seek help

The first thing you should do after the earthquake has passed is to make sure you’re uninjured. Try to carry out a thorough review of your physical condition to rule out any injuries. While you do this, try some breathing exercises to stay calm, as the stress could trigger a panic attack.

When you have verified you’re unharmed, help the people around you. If anyone is hurt call emergency services immediately and follow their advice.