What should you do after an earthquake?
What should you do after an earthquake? Do you live in an earthquake zone? Here’s what you can do to protect yourself! Every year, around 500,000 earthquakes occur worldwide, of which at least 100,000 are felt by people. Of these, 100 of them have the potential to cause significant0 damage.
Regardless of the intensity of the quake, it is always important to know what to do after it hist in order to ensure you stay safe. Here are four things you should do after an earthquake!
4. Seek help
The first thing you should do after the earthquake has passed is to make sure you’re uninjured. Try to carry out a thorough review of your physical condition to rule out any injuries. While you do this, try some breathing exercises to stay calm, as the stress could trigger a panic attack.
When you have verified you’re unharmed, help the people around you. If anyone is hurt call emergency services immediately and follow their advice.
3. Check for damage in your home
If the earthquake occurred while you were at work, follow the safety protocols in place there. In some cases, you will have to wait for authorities to inspect the site and rule out structural damage before you are evacuated or aloud inside.
If the earthquake hit while you were at home check that the water and gas valves have not been damaged, since any leak could put your safety and the structure of your home at risk. If you smell gas, open all windows and leave the area immediately to call emergency services.
2. Stay informed about the earthquake
Keeping yourself informed is vital after an earthquake, especially if it has been especially strong or if you live near the coast, since there could be a tsunami warning. In the case of an intense earthquake, it is advisable to seek the highest place in your area to seek refuge.
One way to stay informed is through a radio, your mobile device, television (if the power doesn’t go out), and alert messages that you may receive on your cell phone. Keep an emergency kit that includes a portable battery and other devices that can be used in the event of an earthquake.
1. Stay away from damaged buildings
As we mentioned, knowing what to do in case of an earthquake is vital so you can respond quickly after it is over. Always stay away from buildings, especially if they are old or have cracks inside or outside.
Remember that ensuring your safety is all about preparation and paying attention. Don’t enter buildings if authorities consider them unfit. Follow expert advice and avoid unnecessary risks that endanger your physical safety.