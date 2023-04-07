Nacho Lozano announces he was fired from Telemundo.

The Mexican journalist reveals his new plans after leaving Noticias Telemundo.

“I’m [email protected] glad to be back.” On Friday, March 31, Mexican journalist Mexican journalist Nacho Lozano ended his time on Telemundo. He shared the news on social media in a message where he mentioned two pieces of news. Nacho was known for appearing on Hoy Día. “Two pieces of news. The first: On Friday I finish an moving chapter on Noticias Telemundo, a home for migrants like me and full of dear colleagues. I’m leaving because I decided to start other projects. How to thank the audiences that let me accompany them? With my whole heart,” he tweeted. Nacho Lozano announces he’s leaving Telemundo Lozano joined the Telemundo television network in 2021, on Hoy Día, where he had hosted Noticias Telemundo Mediodía for several months. He has now announced where he will continue his career. The journalist cleared up doubts about his new plans and revealed that though he’s leaving Telemundo, he’s not leaving television. He announced on Twitter that he’s very happy about his new plans.

Nacho Lozano returns to Mexico On Tuesday Nacho Lozano announced that he was returning to Imagen Televisión, the Mexican network where he worked a few years ago. “I’m fucking happy to return to Imagen Televisión,” Lozano announced on Twitter. Then he added that he would be providing more details about his return to Mexico: “We will tell you the details,” the Mexican journalist tweeted. In February 2021 the writer and television presenter, Nacho Lozano, announced his departure from De Pisa y Corre and now it’s speculated he might be returning.

“We have very good news…” On Sale el Sol, hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante, they announced Lozano’s return: “We have very good news to give. Grupo Imagen and Imagen Televisión gives us great pleasure after a period abroad where he did very well, we are pleased to announce that Mr. Nacho Lozano returns to the Imagen Televisión screen as the king of the mornings,” shared Infante. “He was reporting from the US and returns home to report to Mexico in the morning. Sale el Sol is going to precede us here, which we are very pleased about because it is going to give us high ratings and also, personally, I am very pleased that Nacho Lozano is returning.”

Back to his old show? There has been much speculation on social media that Nacho is going to return to the program that he hosted years ago. De Pisa y Corre was the last show he worked on in Mexico before leaving for Telemundo in the US. He made a tearful goodbye, according to Publímetro. “I want to thank everyone who has made this program possible. First of all I want to thank you. This program would not have been possible, ma’am, without your preference; without the favor of your attention. Madam, sir, thank you; I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said at the time.