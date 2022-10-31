What is inside the Cueva de los Tayos that enchanted astronaut Neil Armstrong?

What is inside the Cueva de los Tayos?

It is located in the Andes mountain range in southeastern Ecuador.

American astronaut Neil Armstrong was amazed. The Cueva de los Tayos. Much has been made about astronaut Neil Armstrong and his incredible feat of walking on the Moon, something most people would think is the most impressive thing anyone could ever see. However, it wouldn’t be the only thing he would find absolutely amazing. The astronaut decided to explore the depths of the earth and saw perhaps the most wonderful thing he’d ever seen, aside from the surface of the moon. In 1976, Armstrong traveled to the Andes mountain range in southeastern Ecuador and was delighted with what he saw. What is inside La Cueva de los Tallos? Several people accompanied Armstrong on an expedition to a fascinating geological formation called the Cueva de los Tayos. Inside the cave they observed great wonders that delighted the astronaut. According to the BBC, this formation was discovered by the Shuar indigenous people hundreds of years ago. It is worth mentioning that this cave has a vertical void of about 70 meters. But many wonder what is actually inside this mysterious cave in Ecuador?

Neil Armstrong was amazed by La Cueva de los Tayos According to the BBC, in 1976, when astronaut Neil Armstrong decided to explore this cave, it was on a trip organized by the Argentine speleologist, of Hungarian origin, Juan Moricz, who claims to have found something truly wonderful in the depths of the earth. According to Juan Moricz, inside the Cueva de los Tayos, there is a cavern in which there were metal sheets engraved with what seemed to be the history of humanity. When Armstrong, along with a group of explorers, entered and saw that the cave was the abode of an ancient civilization.

"One feels a primitive force there" What was most surprising was that, according to the speleologist's story, this cave could indicate presence of extraterrestrial beings: "I like to say that, deep down, all human beings have these two dimensions: the mystical and the scientific vision. And the Cueva de los Tayos is placing the debate on both planes," said filmmaker Miguel Garzón. It takes about three days to get from Quito to the caves where it is believed there could be an unknown civilization: "It is very overwhelming, as a primitive, one feels a primitive force there. And for those who are not experts, we see galleries in which it is hard to imagine how that could be created," says Garzón.

"Counterfeits made of tin and brass" Through the years, different explorers have entered this place in order to study what is inside and legend has it that they have discovered some supposed engraved metal sheets. This treasure, as it was called, is not only the plates, it also involves various inscriptions as well as tombs and rare statues. However, there are those who have dedicated themselves to denying this possible proof extraterrestrials, because they say that the sheets are only "counterfeits made of tin and brass". "I must deny it, because this can be explained geologically, and there are other sites where you can find other caves with these shapes," explains the scientist Toulkeridis.