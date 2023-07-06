Search

What does it mean to be gender fluid?

By 
¿Qué es una persona de género fluido?
  • What does it mean to be gender fluid?
  • The term applies to people who don’t consistently identify as one gender.
  • Gender identity should not be confused with sexual orientation.

What does it mean to be gender fluid? According to Harvard University, gender fluidity most commonly refers to those who don’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth.

WebMD states that gender fluidity is a form of gender identity or gender expression, rather than a sexual orientation.

What does it mean to be gender fluid?

What is a gender fluid person?
According to Psych Central, a gender fluid person is one whose gender identity or expression is not fixed and changes over time.

Within the LGBTQIA+ community, people who identify as gender fluid often don’t identify as the gender they were assigned at birth.

Statistics on gender fluidity in the United States

What are the gender fluidity statistics in the United States?
A study by Pew Research Center in 2022 revealed that 1.6% of American adults consider themselves transgender or non-binary.

Clinical psychologist, Dr. Jo Eckler states that we don’t know the exact number of people who identify as gender fluid in the United States : «Sometimes the statistics on the transgender population include people who are gender fluid, and sometimes they don’t.»

What pronouns do gender fluid people typically use?

What pronouns should be used with gender fluid people?
Health explains that because gender fluidity usually implies change, different pronouns can be used depending on how the person views their gender at the time.

Many, but not all, gender-fluid people use the pronoun «they» instead of «he» or «she». Others prefer «zie» or «Mx».

How does a person express their gender?

How does a person express their gender?
Gender expression is the way people present their gender to themselves and to the world, according to Gender Spectrum.

People can express their gender through their clothing, makeup, hairstyle, voice, pronouns, body language, and many other ways. There is no single way for a gender fluid person to express their identity.

