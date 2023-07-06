What does it mean to be gender fluid?

The term applies to people who don’t consistently identify as one gender.

Gender identity should not be confused with sexual orientation.

What does it mean to be gender fluid? According to Harvard University, gender fluidity most commonly refers to those who don’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth.

WebMD states that gender fluidity is a form of gender identity or gender expression, rather than a sexual orientation.

What does it mean to be gender fluid?

According to Psych Central, a gender fluid person is one whose gender identity or expression is not fixed and changes over time.

Within the LGBTQIA+ community, people who identify as gender fluid often don’t identify as the gender they were assigned at birth.