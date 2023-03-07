What is female ejaculation?

Data about this topic

There’s a lot of mystery about this

The topic of female ejaculation is rarely discussed. For starters, women are not taught that they are capable of ejaculating. Moreover, the term ejaculation has always been linked to the male orgasm. Many women (most, probably) do not know they have the ability to ejaculate, many do not know they ejaculate, and many women and men have never even heard the term female ejaculation. So here’s what female ejaculation is, what it is not, and how it happens.

Many women are not aware they ejaculate. When these women see and feel massive amounts of fluid coming out of their genital area during sex or masturbation, they think they are urinating on themselves or their partners, leading to a lot of shame, confusion, and an inhibited sexual response. Milagros recounts her experience: “I always thought I peed on my husband when I had sex with him, and I was on top.

Scary Female Ejaculation

There is always a lot of fluid coming out of me and it drenches him, me, and our bed. We always end up taking a shower after sex. I was casually talking to my friend (Dr. Tanginika Cuascud), and I mentioned to her that I felt very embarrassed over the years because of my belief that I peed on myself each time I had sex.

She asked me to describe the fluids and my feeling and she told me I was not peeing, that I was actually squirting. After 19 years of marriage, now I know the truth. I feel like the happiest woman alive now! I wish I would’ve had the courage to speak about this earlier in my life but now I intend to enjoy my orgasms without shame!”