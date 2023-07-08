What is Bad Bunny’s sexual orientation?

His millions of fans around the world are fascinated by his private life.

Many people have debated whether Bad Bunny is gay.

What is Bad Bunny’s sexual orientation? Many of his fans and the media have speculated about whether the Puerto Rican singer is gay.

Bad Bunny enjoys keeping the media and his critics guessing about his personal life and relationships.

What is Bad Bunny’s sexual orientation?

The Efecto rapper has been very sincere and has repeatedly spoken openly about his sexual orientation. He was very direct with the Los Angeles Times: «At the moment I’m straight and I like women,» the singer stated.

In the same interview Bad Bunny said that he does not rule out the possibility of falling in love with a man at some point in his life: «At the end of the day, I don’t know if I’ll like a man in 20 years. You never know in life.»