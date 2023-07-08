What Bad Bunny’s sexual orientation?
What is Bad Bunny's sexual orientation? His millions of fans around the world are fascinated by his private life and wonder if he is gay.
What is Bad Bunny’s sexual orientation? Many of his fans and the media have speculated about whether the Puerto Rican singer is gay.
Bad Bunny enjoys keeping the media and his critics guessing about his personal life and relationships.
The Efecto rapper has been very sincere and has repeatedly spoken openly about his sexual orientation. He was very direct with the Los Angeles Times: «At the moment I’m straight and I like women,» the singer stated.
In the same interview Bad Bunny said that he does not rule out the possibility of falling in love with a man at some point in his life: «At the end of the day, I don’t know if I’ll like a man in 20 years. You never know in life.»
Bad Bunny was romantically linked to a designer
Bad Bunny previously dated Puerto Rican designer Gabriela Berlingeri, but the couple decided to end their relationship at the end of 2022.
According to People magazine, Bunny and Berlingeri began dating in 2017 and ended their relationship at the end of 2022, just when the singer was at the height of his success.
Kendall Jenner is currently dating Bad Bunny
With his characteristic discretion, Bad Bunny and his public relations team preferred not to comment publicly on the split with Gabriela Berlingeri.
In February 2023, sources close to the singer told People that Bad Bunny and model Kendall Jenner had met and were «hanging out and having fun together». Currently, the couple seems to be going strong.
Kendall Jenner put the media spotlight on Bad Bunny
While it is true that Bad Bunny is a globally recognized star, his romance with reality star Kendall Jenner has given him greater exposure in Hollywood.
Jenner is always being hounded by the press and whoever she is dating is immediately thrust into the spotlight.