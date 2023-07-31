Introducing the podcast «La Huella OVNI», a production by Óyenos Mundo, the podcast platform of MundoNow.

Here we provide a brief summary of what you could find in the first episode.

In the episode, you will discover information about what a UFO is and what an extraterrestrial is believed to look like.

«La Huella OVNI», a captivating documentary, is the space where Jorge Luis Subterfuge tries to define what a UFO is, inviting us to explore the unknown. He is not an expert in the field, but rather a devoted seeker of answers with more than 25 years of experience in the paranormal domain.

The show offers alternatives to the UFO phenomenon, an enigma that captivates astronomers, scientists, researchers, and witnesses alike. Subterfuge acknowledges that UFO sightings do exist, yet he maintains a neutral stance regarding their origin. Listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.

The discussion does not stop at sightings; it also explores the possibility of extraterrestrial life, a topic that challenges our understanding of the universe. The vastness of the universe, according to Jorge Luis, opens the door to speculation about life on other planets.

However, the lack of knowledge about the origin of life on Earth makes such a claim merely a hypothesis. At this point, critical thinking is essential, and Subterfuge encourages reflection and debate on these matters.