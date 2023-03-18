What happened to the Morelia Monarchs?

What happened to the beloved Mexican soccer team?

They moved to Mazatlán, Sinaloa and changed their name.

What happened to the Morelia Monarchs? One of the most beloved teams in the MX League of Mexico is undoubtedly the Morelia Monarchs, who moved to another state. Consequently, their name also had to change and now they are known as Mazatlán FC.

It should be remembered that Monarchs ceased to exist because their franchise was acquired by the state of Sinaloa, Mexico and the team made the move. This occurred in 2020, when the new team debuted in the 2020 Opening Tournament, leaving behind a long history of titles.

What happened to the Morelia Monarchs?

Los Monarcas, who played in the central-western city of Morelia, in the mythical Morelos Stadium were founded in 1950, and won many titles. They also won a Copa México and a Supercopa de México, as well as two runner-up finishes in the Concacaf Champions League.

One of the most remembered moments in its history was in the 2000 final against Toluca, where the club won its last title. Since then it has been unpredictable. The team colors were yellow and orange, typical colors of the Monarch butterfly.