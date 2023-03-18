What happened to the Morelia Monarchs?
What happened to the Morelia Monarchs? One of the most beloved teams in the MX League of Mexico is undoubtedly the Morelia Monarchs, who moved to another state. Consequently, their name also had to change and now they are known as Mazatlán FC.
It should be remembered that Monarchs ceased to exist because their franchise was acquired by the state of Sinaloa, Mexico and the team made the move. This occurred in 2020, when the new team debuted in the 2020 Opening Tournament, leaving behind a long history of titles.
Los Monarcas, who played in the central-western city of Morelia, in the mythical Morelos Stadium were founded in 1950, and won many titles. They also won a Copa México and a Supercopa de México, as well as two runner-up finishes in the Concacaf Champions League.
One of the most remembered moments in its history was in the 2000 final against Toluca, where the club won its last title. Since then it has been unpredictable. The team colors were yellow and orange, typical colors of the Monarch butterfly.
Morelia Monarchs are sold to Mazatlán
A long career in Mexican soccer would come to an end on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 when it was announced that the transfer to Mazatlán was done. Liga MX confirmed that the team had delivered the papers requesting the change of venue and name to the tourist city in Sinaloa, according to Goal.
The process was a mere formality since in Mexico the owners can move their team headquarters without approval from the general assembly. That is only a requirement when it comes to a change of venue and ownership. Now Mazatlán FC has its first professional team.
Reasons for the sale
The Morelia Monarchs belonged to Grupo Salinas, one of the most important companies in Mexico. They also own TV Azteca, one of the most important television stations in Mexico along with Televisa. Currently, the Mazatlán club belongs to TV Azteca, since its games are broadcast by that television station.
One of the rumors that has circulated about the possible reason for the sale of the team was a union between Liga MX and MLS, since the state of Sinaloa is located closest to the United States. Therefore, it would make travel easier between the two countries.
The new team
The move to Mazatlán, although it was difficult, gave long-term viability to an organization committed to the sport. Recently, TV Azteca has been modifying its business model in soccer, according to The Associated Press.
After owning Atlas in Guadalajara and Morelia, as well as having a lot of influence in Puebla’s decisions, the company got rid of Atlas by selling it to Grupo Orlegi and moved Morelia to Sinaloa, a state with little tradition.