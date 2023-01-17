What happened to Olivia, Kenia Ontiveros’ nanny?

Olivia was in charge of raising Kenia Ontiveros’ daughters.

Kenia says on Instagram that she is no longer with the family.

Olivia is said to be Kenia’s cousin or aunt. Kenia Ontiveros is once again mired in controversy. This time it’s because in an Instagram live she had people talking after she admitted that Olivia, her daughters’ former nanny, is no longer with the family. Fans have wondered because, for a long time Kenia, shared videos and posts where she was with Olivia and her family, either living together, hanging out or having fun. Now she no longer appears with the family. What happened to Olivia, Kenia’s nanny? On an Instagram live, one of Kenia Ontiveros’ followers asks her about the whereabouts of Olivia, who was her nanny. Kenia had no choice but to answer the question that her audience has wondered about for a long time. She said that Olivia is 15 or 20 minutes away, living near her residence. However, she said that she made the difficult decision to let her go for her personal well-being, so that she can grow in love and be free.

Olivia spent 10 or 11 years taking care of Kenia’s daughters Kenia continued to answer questions saying that Olivia was in charge of her daughters for more than 10 years. The businesswoman said that she would have liked to spend her whole life with her, but unfortunately she had to let her go. “She is young, girls, she is… 47 years old. She needs someone to invite her out to eat, to go to a party, fall in love, get married.” Kenia told her audience that at first Olivia did not want to leave their family, however, she ended up agreeing to do it.

Don’t fans believe Kenia? Despite the fact that Kenia opened up on the live broadcast, many followers of the businesswoman did not believe her, stating that she sounded very sarcastic and hypocritical and that she dumped Olivia when she no longer needed her. “Is it me or is there a lot of sarcasm in her words?” “Poor Olivia, she already gave her her best years and now she has kicked her,” you can read in the comments section for Kenia, where her fans claim that what she did was not right.

Olivia’s last post on Instagram Olivia’s last Instagram post was on October 6, 2022, where she is shown in a short video dancing to the song Alaska by Camilo and Grupo Firme. Kenia’s followers and her showed their support in the comments, where they tell her that they miss her and that they want her back at Kenia and Larry’s house. However, as of that post, Olivia has not given any indication of her whereabouts.