What Marco Antonio Jr., ‘El Buki’s’ only son, looks like

Who is El Buki’s only son?

Meet Marco Antonio Solis Jr.

It is unknown who Marco Antonio Solis Jr.’s mother is. Without a doubt, entertainment personalities are always in the eye of the hurricane — either because of the various controversies they are involved in or because of the many achievements they have in their careers. One of the personalities who has grabbed media attention is Marco Antonio Solís, or ‘El Buki’, who was recently named person of the year during the Latin Grammy Awards, where several celebrities were honored on Wednesday, November 17. Does Marco Antonio Solis have a son? Despite being one of the most recognized and acclaimed singers, many questions have arisen about El Buki. Recently, they revolved around his only son, Marco Antonio Solis Jr., who has only been seen in public a few times and very little is known about him. The only son of Marco Antonio Solís is not well known in a public way and we will show you what he looks like. We’ll also tell you a little more about Beatriz Solís’s brother, who was named after his father.

Meet Marco Antonio Solís Jr., El Buki’s only son We all know El Buki’s wife Cristy Solís, because we often see him enjoying time with her on social media well as with the two daughters of Marla and Alison Solís. However, the musician has two more children, one of them he had with his ex-wife Beatriz Adriana. It is unknown who Marco Antonio Solís Jr.’s mother is. Perhaps you did not know that the Si no te hubieras ido singer had a son in addition to those who are already known in the media. Well, the life of El Buki’s son is not so public and few details are known, according to Terra.

Few people know what Marco Antionio Solís Jr. looks like Few people know what the only son of Marco Antonio Solís looks like since he doesn’t show himself on social media and maintains a more reserved profile than that of his sister Beatriz or his other two sisters. But now you will have the opportunity to meet the eldest son of the Mi eterno amor secreto singer. Let’s remember that the marriage between Beatriz Adriana and El Buki lasted six years, from 1983 to 1989. They had Beatriz Solís, who was believed to be the singer’s eldest child. However Marco Antonio Solís Jr. is actually his oldest.

The relationship between El Buki and his only son Through a blog, the young man has shared some impressions about his relationship with his famous father. "In many situations my father is very understanding, and he is also a very spiritual person for whom the money is not that important. My dad has always told me that he agrees with what I decide, because in everything I do, he always gives me his unconditional support," he wrote. In addition, he described him as a "very good father, very human and very funny," making it clear that despite the fact that El Buki does not speak publicly about his son, he has shown himself to be an excellent father and is in constant communication with Marco Antonio Solís Jr.