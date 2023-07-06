What does ‘queer’ mean?

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people may all identify as queer.

The word ‘queer’ can mean different things to different people.

What does ‘queer’ mean? Queer is a generic term for a variety of people who do not identify as heterosexual or cisgender.

Vanderbilt University defines the word ‘queer’ as a multi-faceted word that can mean different things to different people — including being attracted to more than one gender or simply referring to all non-heterosexual people.

What does it mean to be queer?

The word ‘queer’ can be used to describe a person’s sexual orientation or their gender identity.

Medical News Today states that in the past, people have used the word ‘queer’ as a slur against the LGBTQIA+ community. For this reason, some people still perceive the word as offensive.