What does it mean to be non-binary?
What does it mean to be non-binary? A non-binary person is someone who does not fit neatly into the categories of «male» or «female,» or «masculine» or «feminine,» according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.
Today, many people do not identify with a single gender. For example, some people feel they possess both male and female traits.
There are other terms as genderqueer, agender, bigender, and genderfluid to describe a person who does not identify as male or female. However, those terms don’t mean exactly the same thing as non-binary.
What pronouns should I use with a non-binary person?
With non-binary people, it is recommended to use a gender-neutral pronoun such as «they», according to the LGBT Foundation.
However, the most recommended and respectful thing to do when interacting with a non-binary person is to ask them which pronoun they feel comfortable with.
Identifying as non-binary is nothing new
According to Healthline, references to a non-binary gender have been recorded as far back as 400 BC to 200 AD, when Hijras were referred to in ancient Hindu texts.
Hijras consider themselves a «third gender» community of people who do not identify exclusively as male or female.
Is non-binary the same as transgender?
Identifying as a non-binary person is not the same as being transgender. A transgender person is someone who does not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth.
A non-binary person is someone who does not exclusively identify with the gender they were assigned at birth, but can identify with one or more genders that do not necessarily have to be male or female.