What does non-binary mean?

It’s important to understand these gender definitions in today’s society.

Non-binary gender identification is one of the most common.

What does it mean to be non-binary? A non-binary person is someone who does not fit neatly into the categories of «male» or «female,» or «masculine» or «feminine,» according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

Today, many people do not identify with a single gender. For example, some people feel they possess both male and female traits.

The term «non-binary» is one of the most common to describe a person who does not identify as male or female.

There are other terms as genderqueer, agender, bigender, and genderfluid to describe a person who does not identify as male or female. However, those terms don’t mean exactly the same thing as non-binary.