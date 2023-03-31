What are superbugs and are Hispanics in danger?

What are superbugs?

Know the diseases that they can cause.

Why superbugs could be more dangerous for Hispanics.

Are superbugs a danger to Hispanics? Recently, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement warning about an increase of so-called superbugs and the different strains that could be resistant to drugs.

In recent months, infections by at least six drug-resistant bacteria have been detected, which is a serious risk for the public and could be especially dangerous for the Hispanic community: Find out why!

Superbugs are bacteria that have developed resistance to various types of antibiotics, making it more difficult to treat them and cure the infections that result from them. This type of bacteria can survive treatments with different types of antibiotics and complicate medical work in hospitals, sometimes increasing the risk of mortality for patients.

It is precisely in hospitals where it people are most likely to contract superbugs, since there are patients whose immune systems are compromised. It is also possible to acquire these bacteria on the street, at work or at school, so it is important to take preventive measures to avoid infections that are difficult to treat with antibiotics.