What are superbugs and are Hispanics in danger?
What are superbugs? Know the diseases that they can cause and how to prevent them. Why superbugs could be more dangerous for Hispanics.
- What are superbugs?
- Know the diseases that they can cause.
- Why superbugs could be more dangerous for Hispanics.
Are superbugs a danger to Hispanics? Recently, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement warning about an increase of so-called superbugs and the different strains that could be resistant to drugs.
In recent months, infections by at least six drug-resistant bacteria have been detected, which is a serious risk for the public and could be especially dangerous for the Hispanic community: Find out why!
What are superbugs?
Superbugs are bacteria that have developed resistance to various types of antibiotics, making it more difficult to treat them and cure the infections that result from them. This type of bacteria can survive treatments with different types of antibiotics and complicate medical work in hospitals, sometimes increasing the risk of mortality for patients.
It is precisely in hospitals where it people are most likely to contract superbugs, since there are patients whose immune systems are compromised. It is also possible to acquire these bacteria on the street, at work or at school, so it is important to take preventive measures to avoid infections that are difficult to treat with antibiotics.
What diseases do superbugs cause?
Superbugs have the ability to cause multiple diseases, especially infections in the urinary tract, respiratory system, skin, blood and brain. An alarming fact is that this type of bacteria is usually more dangerous for children, older adults and people with autoimmune diseases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also recommended special care in hospitals and intensive care units where patients are being treated for cancer or other diseases that compromise the immune system.
Why Hispanics may be at higher risk
El País reported that every year more than a million people die from infections that cannot be cured with medication. Of these deaths, at least 90,000 occurred in Latin America, and it is estimated that by 2050, this number could be ten times higher if adequate measures are not taken.
For scientists, a risk factor is self-medication, that is, the consumption of drugs not prescribed or supervised by a doctor. In fact, self-medication could be one of the causes of superbugs. This practice is present worldwide, but some studies have found a higher prevalence among minorities, something that could have to do with lack of access to medical resources, especially in the US.
How to prevent superbugs
One of the main pieces of advice given by medical experts to prevent the spread of superbugs is to maintain impeccable hygiene, both inside and outside the home. Wash your hands with soap and water during the day, maintain hygiene when preparing food and avoid contact with sick people.
It is also recommended to comply with the vaccinations recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, avoid self medication and go to the doctor if you have symptoms of an infection.