Wendy receives a message inside La Casa de los Famosos México.

The influencer was warned of a possible betrayal.

She was told Poncho, Sergio and Emilio are plotting against her.

Wendy Guevara receives a message about a betrayal! Things inside La Casa de los Famosos are getting more and more interesting and, as the days go by, more dirty laundry is aired among the houseguests. Now, major rumors have surfaced about Poncho De Nigris, Sergio Mayer, and Emilio Osorio.

This could have a big impact on Wendy Guevara, the house favorite so far. Supposedly the beloved influencer received a ‘warning’ about the Infierno team, saying they could be working against her.

Wendy Guevara is a favorite on La Casa de los Famosos México

Wendy Guevara gained traction on social media after appearing in the Las Perdidas viral video. Now she’s winning even more fans on La Casa de los Famosos México.

