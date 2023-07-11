Wendy Guevara receives a message inside ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ and learns the truth about Poncho, Emilio and Sergio
Wendy receives a message inside La Casa de los Famosos México. The influencer was warned of a possible betrayal in the house.
- Wendy receives a message inside La Casa de los Famosos México.
- The influencer was warned of a possible betrayal.
- She was told Poncho, Sergio and Emilio are plotting against her.
Wendy Guevara receives a message about a betrayal! Things inside La Casa de los Famosos are getting more and more interesting and, as the days go by, more dirty laundry is aired among the houseguests. Now, major rumors have surfaced about Poncho De Nigris, Sergio Mayer, and Emilio Osorio.
This could have a big impact on Wendy Guevara, the house favorite so far. Supposedly the beloved influencer received a ‘warning’ about the Infierno team, saying they could be working against her.
Wendy Guevara is a favorite on La Casa de los Famosos México
Wendy Guevara gained traction on social media after appearing in the Las Perdidas viral video. Now she’s winning even more fans on La Casa de los Famosos México.
Wendy Guevara has become the favorite in the house for being transparent and open with her fellow contestants. Now she’s received some alarming news.
Wendy Guevara receives an “alarming” message
The mysterious message that was addressed to Wendy Guevara went viral on social media, as La Casa de los Famosos México viewers are her side, as she’s become an audience favorite.
“Wendy, the Infierno team Poncho, Sergio and Emilio, they are using you… Wendy, they are using you, the pact is only between Poncho, Emilio and Sergio,” the hint revealed over the weekend.
Wendy Guevara fans come out in defense of the influencer
Nicola, who has developed a great friendship with Wendy, told her that she is should not believe what the message said. This provoked an immediate reaction from internet users and fans of Guevara.
“Wendy is not stupid, which I wonder, because just until now they sent this and the ones that have already come out are on fire I don’t know…it’s strange.” “Surely this was from one of the eliminated ones.” “They are trying to put in discord. Those of us who have seen 24/7 know that it is not like that!”