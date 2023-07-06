Nicola Porcella recently came out as pansexual.

Did Wendy Guevara and Nicola shower together on La Casa de los Famosos México?

‘La Perdida’ supported Nicola after he came out.

Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella shower together: There has been plenty of drama on La Casa de los Famosos México and a lot of tension among the houseguests. Now everyone is talking about what’s going on between Wendy Guevara and presenter Nicola Porcella.

It is not the first time that fans have noticed their chemistry and some say the Wendy and Nicola are attracted to each other. Now a video has been released where they appear to be showering together!

Did Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella shower together?

The cameras of the reality show La Casa de los Famosos captured the moment when Nicola and Wendy were talking in the bathroom, as it seemed they were both about to take a shower. However, it appeared as though they got into the same stall.

Both Nicola and Wendy were talking about privacy. Then Wendy Guevara turns around and goes into the shower and Nicola is right behind her, indicating they were bathing at the same time.