Did Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella shower together on ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ after the presenter came out as pansexual?
Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella shower together: There has been plenty of drama on La Casa de los Famosos México and a lot of tension among the houseguests. Now everyone is talking about what’s going on between Wendy Guevara and presenter Nicola Porcella.
It is not the first time that fans have noticed their chemistry and some say the Wendy and Nicola are attracted to each other. Now a video has been released where they appear to be showering together!
Did Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella shower together?
The cameras of the reality show La Casa de los Famosos captured the moment when Nicola and Wendy were talking in the bathroom, as it seemed they were both about to take a shower. However, it appeared as though they got into the same stall.
Both Nicola and Wendy were talking about privacy. Then Wendy Guevara turns around and goes into the shower and Nicola is right behind her, indicating they were bathing at the same time.
How did viewers react?
People continue to be surprised by the chemistry between the two and many were shocked by the clip shared on TikTok by a La Casa de los Famosos fan account. Many say they are more than just friends.
«When the hell did that happen?» «Did they seriously go in for a shower together?» «According to me, I was very attentive and I didn’t see that.» «Wow, what did I miss?» Several users commented on the video.
Nicola Porcella comes out as pansexual
In the midst of the conflicts and controversies arising on La Casa de los Famosos México, Peruvian actor, Nicola Porcella broke his silence about his sexual orientation and opened up to Wendy Guevara and Apio Quijano.
The Peruvian actor and member of team Infierno, told his fellow houseguests that he is pansexual. The 35-year-old was immediately supported by trans influencer, Wendy Guevara.
It was an emotional moment
This moment was marked as the first «LGBT moment» on Mexican television, according to various sources, as no one has come out on live television in Mexico before. Later, Apio, Wendy and Nicola supported each other.
«Men and women, if you like them, no problem. Count on us, you must accept yourself as you are. Really,» Wendy said. «Give him a hug, look. One of the first hugs from the people of the community,» she told Apio Quijano, who did not hesitate to hug Nicola Porcella.