Wegmans pasta salad recalled for undeclared ingredients

Wegmans pasta salad recall.

ASK Foods recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad.

This is because it may contain milk.

Companies continue to work to ensure their products are safe and many recalls have recently been announced in the United States. This time a pasta salad was recalled for having an undeclared ingredient.

ASK Foods, Inc. announced the pasta salad recall on May 26 and announced the batch number as well as the recommendations for those who may have purchased the product.

Pasta salad recalled for undeclared ingredients

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall Wegmans salad distributed by ASK Foods, Inc.

The Palmyra, PA-based company noted that the faulty food bears the name Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad and it comes in a 30-ounce container.