Wegmans pasta salad recalled for undeclared ingredients
Companies continue to work to ensure their products are safe and many recalls have recently been announced in the United States. This time a pasta salad was recalled for having an undeclared ingredient.
ASK Foods, Inc. announced the pasta salad recall on May 26 and announced the batch number as well as the recommendations for those who may have purchased the product.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall Wegmans salad distributed by ASK Foods, Inc.
The Palmyra, PA-based company noted that the faulty food bears the name Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad and it comes in a 30-ounce container.
Why was the pasta salad recalled?
The recall was issued because the product may contain milk, which is not listed as an ingredient. It could be harmful to those with allergies and sensitivities.
The recall was announced by the FDA on May 25. The company released the statement a day later, with the batch numbers. The salad has a code on the lid that says «3515-2» and «Use by 06/01/23».
Have any illnesses been reported?
Despite the fact that those with milk sensitivities could be harmed, so far no cases of illness have been reported.
Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad was only sold at Wegmans stores located in New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.
What to do if you purchased the salad
Customers who purchased the product are recommended to go to the store where they bought it and request a full refund. They can also contact the company by phone, according to the FDA.
As soon as the problem was discovered, it was reported and the recall was put into effect.