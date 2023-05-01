Rocker Wee Willie Harris has died at 90.

Singer Wee Willie Harris dies. The death of the British rock ‘n’ roll star at the age of 90 has been confirmed by his family. The singer was a source of inspiration for many artists, including The Beatles.

The Sun reported Harris’ death on Friday, April 28 and spoke to the singer’s wife. He was known as ‘Britain’s wild man of rock and roll’. His cause of death has not been reported.

Charles William Harris died on Thursday, April 27, according to The Sun. The singer earned the nickname ‘Britain’s wild man of rock and roll for his crazy performances in the ’50s. He was known for his notorious pink hair as well as his energetic performances on television.

“He was a lovely man. A lovely husband. But it was music all the way with him,” his wife Sheila told the outlet “He was just such a brilliant man. He inspired so many — including Paul McCartney. He was an absolute sensation. He will be so, so missed by so many. He could still sing to the end and he was always a perfect gentleman.”