At least 29.9% of children are exclusively breastfed during their first six months of life.

60% of mothers start weaning earlier than planned.

Tips to start weaning gradually and successfully.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of Diseases (CDC,) at least 29% of newborns are exclusively breastfed, at least during their first six months of life. By 2030, this percentage is expected to rise to more than 40%.

Sixty percent of mothers who have chosen to breastfeed, decide to wean their babies earlier than planned, while others start complementary bottle feeding after six months. Given this, it is important to know tips from experts so that this experience is as comfortable as possible for both the mother and the baby. Learn how to wean your infant!

4. Patience is your best ally

One of the main tips for weaning your baby is to plan ahead and have a lot of patience while your infant adapts to the new feeding routine. In the first days, it is normal for the baby to show some resistance to bottle feeding, since weaning represents a kind of loss from which they will recover naturally in just a few days.

The feeling of loss not only affects the baby, but also the mother as well. One way to ease this change for both is to have direct contact and activities that create a new form of connection, such as reading a book before bed, spending some time cuddling or watching a movie together.