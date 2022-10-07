Did someone put a curse on Pablo Lyle?

After actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty, a crow was found outside the Miami courthouse.

Gossip no Like publishes a strange photograph.

People say it could have been witchcraft.

After the trial in which actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty of the involuntary manslaughter of a Cuban citizen, a crow was found outside the courthouse. Immediately suspicions arose that someone had put a curse on the actor, according to TV y Novelas.

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty on Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter for the death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández. Prosecutor Gabriela Alfaro argued that Lyle had hit Hernández unnecessarily, in an incident that occurred on March 31, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

WHAT WAS FOUND OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE?

“That blow that Mr. Lyle dealt him — to the deceased Hernández — caused the victim to fall backwards, hit his head and open his skull, injuries that caused his death,” said the prosecutor. But the most surprising thing about the case is that at the end of trial, people noticed something strange outside the courthouse.

Gossip no Like published the strange photograph of a dead crow outside the Miami courthouse where the actor’s trial was held. It was the same place where he said goodbye to his family before being taken to prison, a place where he will wait to receive his sentence that could be between nine and 15 years in prison.