Did someone put a curse on Pablo Lyle?
After actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty, a crow was found outside the Miami courthouse. Gossip no Like publishes a strange photograph.
After the trial in which actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty of the involuntary manslaughter of a Cuban citizen, a crow was found outside the courthouse. Immediately suspicions arose that someone had put a curse on the actor, according to TV y Novelas.
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty on Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter for the death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández. Prosecutor Gabriela Alfaro argued that Lyle had hit Hernández unnecessarily, in an incident that occurred on March 31, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
WHAT WAS FOUND OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE?
“That blow that Mr. Lyle dealt him — to the deceased Hernández — caused the victim to fall backwards, hit his head and open his skull, injuries that caused his death,” said the prosecutor. But the most surprising thing about the case is that at the end of trial, people noticed something strange outside the courthouse.
Gossip no Like published the strange photograph of a dead crow outside the Miami courthouse where the actor’s trial was held. It was the same place where he said goodbye to his family before being taken to prison, a place where he will wait to receive his sentence that could be between nine and 15 years in prison.
WAS PABLO LYLE CURSED?
Given this evidence outside the court in Miami, the show’s host Javier Ceriani explained the following: “It is a dead crow and it was just behind the room where Pablo Lyle’s trial took place. It was in a strategic location, we are talking about possible Santeria.”
He also said that his team was leaving the Miami court yesterday, after a terrible day for Pablo Lyle. He went behind the courthouse, where his car was parked and found what may have been some kind of witchcraft and immediately became suspicions. To see the video click here.
WAS IT THE VICTIM’S FAMILY?
They discussed their suspicions on the program: “You don’t know if the victim’s (Juan Ricardo Hernández) family did it,” they said and left it for the public to decide. Then the Argentine’s co-host said that half of the population of Miami, Florida, practices Santeria, alluding to a possible curse on the Mexican actor.
Lyle, 35, had told Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez, that on his own initiative and on the advice of his lawyers, he would not testify at the trial. The Mexican actor explained that his decision was the result of any pressure.
WHAT WAS THE VERDICT?
The six-person jury delivered its verdict on its first day of deliberations after the final arguments on Monday. Prosecutor Gabriela Alfaro repeated the phrase “please, don’t hurt me”, supposedly Hernandez’s last words before falling to the ground as a result of the blow that the actor dealt him.
Lyle punched Hernandez after an argument over a driving issue and he died four days later at a Miami hospital. During the argument, Lyle got out of the car and hit Hernández, who, according to the images collected by the security cameras at a nearby gas station, collapsed instantly. Lyle could spend up to 15 years in prison.