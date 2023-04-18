Was Mayeli Alonso caught taking drugs in a live broadcast?

Was Mayeli Alonso caught taking drugs during a live broadcast?

She is being harshly criticized online.

What exactly was Mayeli doing?

Was Mayeli Alonso caught taking drugs? Mayeli Alonso is known for her many scandals. Since her split from Lupillo Rievera she has been involved in a lawsuit with her ex-in-laws. She has also gotten into trouble because of her volatile personality, which she herself claims to be similar to the late Jenni Rivera.

For some time she has been at odds with Chisme No Like hosts Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani. Now they are in a public battle and Mayeli Alonso is accusing them of slander.

Mayeli vs. Chisme No Like

“I have received too much hate from you in these three years from people who believe the lies. I want to ask the media to stop at once,” Mayeli Alonso said in a press conference referring to the host, who even talked about her private parts and was disrespectful.

She attacked Chisme No Like: “They had never spoken of me in such a derogatory and disgusting way as they are doing on the Chisme No Like program.” She also said that she will take legal action against the entertainment show.