Was Mayeli Alonso caught taking drugs in a live broadcast?
Was Mayeli Alonso caught taking drugs during a live broadcast? She is being harshly criticized online. What exactly was Mayeli doing?
- Was Mayeli Alonso caught taking drugs during a live broadcast?
- She is being harshly criticized online.
- What exactly was Mayeli doing?
Was Mayeli Alonso caught taking drugs? Mayeli Alonso is known for her many scandals. Since her split from Lupillo Rievera she has been involved in a lawsuit with her ex-in-laws. She has also gotten into trouble because of her volatile personality, which she herself claims to be similar to the late Jenni Rivera.
For some time she has been at odds with Chisme No Like hosts Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani. Now they are in a public battle and Mayeli Alonso is accusing them of slander.
Mayeli vs. Chisme No Like
“I have received too much hate from you in these three years from people who believe the lies. I want to ask the media to stop at once,” Mayeli Alonso said in a press conference referring to the host, who even talked about her private parts and was disrespectful.
She attacked Chisme No Like: “They had never spoken of me in such a derogatory and disgusting way as they are doing on the Chisme No Like program.” She also said that she will take legal action against the entertainment show.
Was Mayeli Alonso doing drugs during a live broadcast?
Apparently the Mexican businesswoman was in the middle of a live with her followers when did something strange that made people think she was doing drugs. The hosts of Chisme No Like reported the moment immediately.
This incident has caused a great commotion because no one expected this from Lupillo Rivera’s ex. Some people are even saying she did it just to get attention.
Mayeli Alonso did it in public!
“In full live, Mayeli bends over and makes some strange movements. Why?” They implied that she had possibly hidden to do something illicit. After returning to the camera she wipes her nose and hides again.
She said that many of the people who were on the live “were throwing hate” at other accounts. After this, she continued interacting normally with her followers, who didn’t seem to notice.