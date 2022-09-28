Was Anahí’s husband, Manuel Velasco, Peña Nieto’s lover?

Is Manuel Velasco gay?

Some people say that he had an affair with Enrique Peña Nieto.

The former governor of Chiapas has been married to the singer Anahí since 2015. A ROMANCE WITH PEÑA! Anahí’s husband, Manuel Velasco, who was governor of Chiapas, is once again involved in a controversy. This happened just after he shared a video where he’s seen dancing with the singer, who seems to be trying to avoid him. Social media users soon revived the rumors about his sexual preferences. But the dispute did not end there, as the rumor about an alleged relationship with former President Enrique Peña Nieto was also revived. In 2021 a YouTuber announced that Velasco had been romantically involved with the Mexican president and that his marriage with the Mexican singer was just a farce. What could be the truth? WAS VELASCO PEÑA NIETO’S LOVER? One of the most scandalous rumors that hit Mexican politics has to do with the alleged romance between Enrique Peña Nieto, former president of Mexico, and the man who was governor of the state of Chiapas, Manuel Velasco. In 2021 this rumor gained strength when a YouTuber identified as Iván Riebeling, better known as “Comandante Cobra”, said said romance was real. A video that Javier Ceriani’s account shared described how this romance started. Anahí, the famous member of RBD, was said to be helping the Mexican politician pretend to be straight and, hence, be able to further his career. According to these statements, Velasco’s wife would be the most affected if she talked about the alleged romance.

Has Anahí been threatened? In the video shared by Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani, they commented that the Mexican singer was threatened by the former governor of Chiapas, Manuel Velasco, about their relationship. Comandante Cobra pointed out that Velasco is gay and during the Peña government, he was well protected by the president. Comandante Cobra said that Manuel Velasco no longer has Peña Nieto’s protection and that he came out to tell the truth about their romance. It was because of a situation that occurred in Chiapas where “their lands were stolen” and for that reason, he decided to speak out. Likewise, he sent warnings and threats to Velasco.

Did Comandante Cobra threaten Manuel Velasco? In the video that Comandante Cobra shared, he pointed out that Manuel Velasco had lost all the power he had obtained during Enrique Peña Nieto’s presidency. He affirmed the relationship he had with “Caquino” and his sexual preferences were not important because the only thing he was interested in was being able to protect the state of Chiapas, which was going through a bad moment. “Güera, you no longer have the protection of your lover, the former President of the Republic, Enrique Peña Nieto, alias ‘Caquino’. I don’t care about his sexual problems, that doesn’t interest me. What you did with me and with the dear brothers and sisters of Chiapas — stealing their lands, murdering them, stripping them of their heritage…” indicated Comandante Cobra.

Did Comandante Cobra offer to help Anahí? However, Comandante Cobra sent a strong message to Anahí and offered her his support to help her “free herself” from the relationship she has with Manuel Velasco, who is the father of her two children. He declared that she only has to send him a message and he will go for her, in order to save her from the danger she’s in with her husband. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE “I don’t know how Anahí’s relationship with you is going [referring to Velasco] but if he … is threatening you with death or something, don’t worry, you’re not alone, you have me, you just send me a message to one of my social networks and I’ll go with an armed group and rescue you,” Comandante Cobra said in the video which was posted by Javier Ceriani. Filed Under: Manuel Velasco Peña Nieto

Was that romance a reality? On social media, some internet users doubted the YouTuber’s assertions were true. Some said that Comandante Cobra just wanted fame and therefore, he decided to attack the relationship between Manuel Velasco and Anahí. At the moment, no relationship has been confirmed. “That cobra just wants fame.” “Unfortunately the one who handled everything in the government was the governor’s mother, doing all kinds of business.” “Well, now it turns out that everyone is gay?” they commented. Filed Under: Manuel Velasco Peña Nieto