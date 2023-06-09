Betrayal! Was Lewis Hamilton friends with Piqué? (PHOTOS)

Shocking news about the Formula 1 driver.

Allegedly Lewis Hamilton and Piqué were friends.

Shakira has recently been linked to Hamilton.

Were Lewis Hamilton and Piqué friends? Social media has been on fire with speculation about a possible new romance for Shakira. After her stormy split from Gerard Piqué, it seems that she’s found someone to help her heal her wounds.

It’s rumored that English race driver Lewis Hamilton and Shakira could be having a romance. However, it would seem that Hamilton and the singer’s ex may have more in common than many people think…

Social media has gone crazy over Shakira’s possible new romance

The rumored romance between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton has fans of the singer going crazy, as many even say the Formula 1 driver outshines Gerard Piqué physically and professionally.

Paparazzo and journalist Jordi Martin, also a correspondent for El Gordo y La Flaca, has been reporting on Piqué for years. Yesterday he released new and shocking information about Piqué and Hamilton.