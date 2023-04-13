Some think Julián Figueroa’s last video was a cry for help

Julián Figueroa’s last video is circulating online.

He dedicates a song to a friend.

Some say this song was actually a cry for help. Julián Figueroa’s last video is circulating online. Some say the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian is asking for help. He shared this video on his official Instagram account on December 11, 2022. Many people say he seemed sad and was suffering from depression. The singer explained how important it is for us to be empathetic towards people who suffer from mental health issues, as that could make the difference between life and death. He gave an example of a friend who took his own life, however, many people think he was talking about himself and his song was a cry for help. A SONG LOADED WITH PAIN Figueroa was Mabel Guardia’s only son with Sebastian. The couple was married from 1992 to 1996 and their son was born on May 2, 1995. Sebastian passed away on April 8, 2015 at the age of 64. Figueroa had remembered his father in his most recent Instagram post. He was married to actress and singer Imelda Tuñón and they had a young son. Figueroa appeared in the biographical series about his father playing his father as a young man. Sebastian’s other son from a previous marriage, José Manuel Figueroa, also acted in the series and played his father in the production released in 2016. Figueroa also appeared in the telenovela Mi Camino es Amarte.

WHAT DID JULIÁN FIGUEROA’S SONG SAY? “Hello beautiful people, I’m Julián Figueroa, I haven’t sung for a long time and this time I want to sing a very special song. I composed it for one of my dearest friends, his name is Valente, he took his own life at the age of 15 and this song is also a tribute to all the people who deal with mental health problems day by day, in silence, without anyone noticing. You are very brave indeed and the people who don’t understand, I think we all could stand to be more empathetic with others when we see that they are going through difficult times… that maybe we can get closer and a kind word can be the difference between life and death.” And he added: “But well, this song does not end with a very hopeful message. But I do tell you that there is hope, that’s why I decided to study psychology because I believe that in the end we are architects of our own destiny and that with the help of science we can get out ahead of any of these disorders and diseases that stalk us, or simply a depression.”

HIS MOTHER PRAISED THE SONG His mother, Maribel Guardia, immediately congratulated him: “How beautiful it is.” However, other people believed that it was a cry for help from Julián: “Most likely, that song was for him, he must have been depressed, poor boy, God rest his soul.” “His words now make sense.” “How sad to see how he asked for help and no one noticed.” Other people commented: “I can’t believe it.” “Could it be a sign? What would happen to you?” “This song is HIS DECLARATION, he asked for help and NOBODY HEARD HIM” “You were Valente and nobody heard you scream.” “Only he knew what he was suffering, how sorry I am.” “We all suffered something in silence.”

“YOU WERE THE BOY IN THIS SONG” More people were concerned: “You were the boy in this song. The song was about you. I am so sad to know that you are no longer here. Clearly, you were in a lot of pain. I hope you didn’t commit suicide. If so, I pray that your soul rests in peace and that your father be with you for eternity. You were and are loved. Let us all pray for Julián and for his mother Maribel Guardia.” “It is sad to see that even he who was studying psychology could not escape his own thoughts and everything that dragged him to such depression. Once again it is proven that neither science nor everything we believe viable can help us, they can manipulate the mind, but not reach the soul. Today I tell you in the most humble way possible that the only miracle worker is God and that only God can make possible everything that we see as impossible. Strength for this young man’s mother,” someone else said.