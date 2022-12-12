Warning of massive storm that could bring tornadoes in the US
When this massive storm could hit the United States. Officials warn of possible risks. The Central US braces for harsh weather.
- When this massive storm could hit.
- Officials warn of possible danger.
- The Central US braces for harsh weather.
A few days before the end of 2022, meteorologists are warning of a massive storm that could hit the US, which could bring tornadoes in its path. This could risk lives and property of those in the area it is expected to hit.
Bernie Rayno, AccuWeather meteorologist says that, “The stage is being set for extreme weather conditions over the U.S. next week, especially for the middle of the nation.” The storm is expected after light storms dumped rain and snow in some areas.
Where will the massive storm hit?
The expert said that the central part of the US could be most affected by the big storm. Powerful thunderstorms were expected for the early part of the next week due to “shifting and strengthening winds above the ground at the level of the jet stream in the atmosphere,” according to AccuWeather.
“Multiple tornadoes are possible,” said Bernie Rayno. “The setup could bring a greater number of tornadoes, compared to last week’s outbreak in the Southern states as it seems there will be just too much energy available in the atmosphere for that not to occur.”
What produced the massive storm?
According to AccuWeather, a “large storm loaded with moisture” was expected to head into the western United States over the weekend. In addition, it was feared that “the jet stream will change from its current nearly west-to-east configuration to a very convoluted setup that favors at least one major storm.”
In addition, experts say that tornadoes could arrive on Tuesday afternoon and evening. On the other hand, heavy rains could occur as a result of the massive storm that would hit the United States next week.
The storm could bring cold temperatures
On the other hand, frigid air located in Canada was expected to be ‘dragged’ into the storm. This would mean a greater possibility that a “zone of strong winds and heavy snowfall” will develop as a result of the massive storm.
Areas of Colorado, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota could experience a full blown blizzard Tuesday through Wednesday. In addition, experts warn of snowfall in certain areas of states such as Nevada, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming. The storm would arrive a week after the hurricane season ended, according to The Sun.
How bad will it be?
The speed at which the storm strengthens and its final track would directly influence the dangerous snowfall, severe weather and tornado conditions that could result from the massive storm according to AccuWeather. “A significant storm from the Pacific with strong winds and heavy precipitation, including mountain snow, will arrive late Friday,” the US Weather Prediction Center reported.
“If you must travel, especially at elevations above 3,000 feet, prepare for rapidly changing conditions and bring winter driving supplies,” the agency added in a statement. Filed Under: US Massive Storm Alert