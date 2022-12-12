Warning of massive storm that could bring tornadoes in the US

When this massive storm could hit.

Officials warn of possible danger.

The Central US braces for harsh weather.

A few days before the end of 2022, meteorologists are warning of a massive storm that could hit the US, which could bring tornadoes in its path. This could risk lives and property of those in the area it is expected to hit.

Bernie Rayno, AccuWeather meteorologist says that, “The stage is being set for extreme weather conditions over the U.S. next week, especially for the middle of the nation.” The storm is expected after light storms dumped rain and snow in some areas.

Where will the massive storm hit?

The expert said that the central part of the US could be most affected by the big storm. Powerful thunderstorms were expected for the early part of the next week due to “shifting and strengthening winds above the ground at the level of the jet stream in the atmosphere,” according to AccuWeather.

“Multiple tornadoes are possible,” said Bernie Rayno. “The setup could bring a greater number of tornadoes, compared to last week’s outbreak in the Southern states as it seems there will be just too much energy available in the atmosphere for that not to occur.”