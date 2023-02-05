Walter Mercado was a famous astrologer.

He died on November 2, 2019.

Some people have questions about Walter Mercado’s death.

Walter Mercado was a very famous astrologer in Mexico, and around the world. He was born in Puerto Rico in 1932 and that’s where he died in 2019.

Mercado began making his astrological predictions in 1970 on various television shows. He was known for his extravagant wardrobe when he spoke about the stars and made his predictions.

Who was astrologer Walter Mercado?

Mercado began his astrology career in 1970, according to the BBC. He began making television appearances where, little by little, he managed to win over his audience with his incredible charisma.

But in addition to his charm, Walter was an iconic celebrity thanks to his flamboyant style and extravagant wardrobe as well as his signature jewelry. He also studied pedagogy, psychology and pharmacology according to the outlet.