Walter Mercado’s mysterious death
Walter Mercado was a famous astrologer. He died on November 2, 2019. Some people have questions about Walter Mercado's death.
Walter Mercado was a very famous astrologer in Mexico, and around the world. He was born in Puerto Rico in 1932 and that’s where he died in 2019.
Mercado began making his astrological predictions in 1970 on various television shows. He was known for his extravagant wardrobe when he spoke about the stars and made his predictions.
Mercado began his astrology career in 1970, according to the BBC. He began making television appearances where, little by little, he managed to win over his audience with his incredible charisma.
But in addition to his charm, Walter was an iconic celebrity thanks to his flamboyant style and extravagant wardrobe as well as his signature jewelry. He also studied pedagogy, psychology and pharmacology according to the outlet.
Walter Mercado’s death
According to the BBC, Walter suffered a fall at the beginning of 2019 that impacted his health. His back was fractured and he had to receive specialized treatment so as not to aggravate his situation.
However, what ended up killing the astrologer was kidney failure, according to his niece Ivonne Bennet. She announced that he died on November 2, 2019 at 9 p.m. Puerto Rico time.
Walter Mercado changed his name
According to Milenio, there was controversy over why Walter changed his name to “Shanti Ananda”, which means “peace and happiness”. It was given to him in India.
He did it because he had a legal dispute with his former manager and not even the stars could save him from the legal battle that was taking place. In 2010 he changed his name to Shanti Ananda, saying it was loaded with spiritual meaning. However, three years later, he went back to his previous name.
The astrologer’s last social media post
Before he passed away in 2019, Walter Mercado’s last Instagram post was made on April 11, 2017. He left a message of peace during Holy Week.
Walter was unable to say goodbye to his audience, but they said goodbye to him on this last post which is filled with messages of affection for one of the most iconic and charismatic astrologers television has ever seen.