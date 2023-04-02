Walmart customers furious over new surcharge for shopping bags

Walmart announces a surcharge on shopping bags in New Jersey.

Customers are being encouraged to bring their own reusable bags.

The New Jersey law is combatting climate change.

Without a doubt, Walmart, is one of the most popular superstores in the world. It has locations all over the US and Central America, where many do all their shopping.

Now the company has made a surprising announcement that’s not very popular with customers. Some even say the new surcharge on shopping bags may be the “last nail in the coffin” for the retail giant.

Walmart’s announcement that customers will face a new surcharge on reusable shopping bags created an uproar. The store is encouraging people to bring their own shopping bags to avoid the extra cost.

As of Tuesday, March 28, New Jersey Walmart stores will charge for reusable bags, something that is not popular with customers.