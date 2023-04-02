Walmart customers furious over new surcharge for shopping bags
Without a doubt, Walmart, is one of the most popular superstores in the world. It has locations all over the US and Central America, where many do all their shopping.
Now the company has made a surprising announcement that’s not very popular with customers. Some even say the new surcharge on shopping bags may be the “last nail in the coffin” for the retail giant.
Walmart’s announcement that customers will face a new surcharge on reusable shopping bags created an uproar. The store is encouraging people to bring their own shopping bags to avoid the extra cost.
As of Tuesday, March 28, New Jersey Walmart stores will charge for reusable bags, something that is not popular with customers.
The additional charge will be 42 cents for each shopping bag. This is because of a New Jersey law that went into effect earlier this year banning single-use bags in retail stores, according to The Sun.
Walmart had initially provided free reusable bags in New Jersey as the company, along with others in the state, adjusted to the new law. Now they will no longer provide these bags for free.
Customers are angry
“Along with self-checkout, this is another nail in Walmart’s eventual coffin” said one social media user. “Could someone explain to me why plastic store bags are being discontinued when we still buy and use garbage bags that fill up landfills? They are plastic,” said another.
Walmart stores located in Washington and Oregon will also gradually eliminate plastic and paper bags starting in April, while in Colorado they eliminated paper and plastic bags on January 1.