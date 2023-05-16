Walmart shopper was robbed of $3,600 by self-checkout scammer

Self-checkout scammer at Walmart robbed an elderly woman in Canada.

Will Walmart respond?

The thief stole $3,600 from Dana Heddle.

An Ontario woman says she was conned out of nearly $3,600 after a man, who seemed to be helping her, approached her in a Walmart line and suggested she use the self-checkout line.

“He told me that I had to insert my card into the machine and use my PIN,” Dana Heddle of Burlington, Ontario, told CTV News Toronto. At the time she thought nothing of it.

Be alert for scammers in the self-checkout line!

Heddle later said that the same man approached her in the parking lot and told her that there seemed to be a problem with one of her rear tires. “While I was looking at the tire, someone else was in and out of my car in a matter of seconds and was in my purse and took my wallet,” she said.

Heddle noticed that her wallet was missing when she was running errands about an hour later. During that time, the thieves had drained her bank account, used a VISA card, and a credit card from a department store.