Walmart announces a new surcharge that will affect millions in the US

Walmart announces new surcharge. Without a doubt, Walmart is of the largest and most popular stores in the world. It is especially beloved in the United States and Latin America.

Now this retail giant has made an unexpected announcement that took many by surprise and has angered some. In just a few days Walmart will impose a new surcharge on reusable bags.

Walmart, the world’s largest supermarket chain, announced that customers will face a new surcharge for reusable bags. This is because more than 100 stores in the US will no longer provide free plastic bags.

Paper bags made will also be eliminated in the coming days, affecting millions of consumers in the United States. Now customers will have to provide their own bags or pay for reusable bags in stores.