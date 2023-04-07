Walmart announces a new surcharge that will affect millions in the US
Walmart announces a new surcharge. The retail giant is trying to discourage single use bags. Millions of customers will now have to pay for reusable bags.
- Walmart announces a new surcharge.
- The retail giant is trying to discourage single use bags.
- Millions of customers will now have to pay for reusable bags.
Walmart announces new surcharge. Without a doubt, Walmart is of the largest and most popular stores in the world. It is especially beloved in the United States and Latin America.
Now this retail giant has made an unexpected announcement that took many by surprise and has angered some. In just a few days Walmart will impose a new surcharge on reusable bags.
Walmart announces a new surcharge
Walmart, the world’s largest supermarket chain, announced that customers will face a new surcharge for reusable bags. This is because more than 100 stores in the US will no longer provide free plastic bags.
Paper bags made will also be eliminated in the coming days, affecting millions of consumers in the United States. Now customers will have to provide their own bags or pay for reusable bags in stores.
Say goodbye to plastic and paper bags!
Starting on April 18, 2023, single use bags will be gradually be eliminated from more than 100 Walmart stores located in Oregon and Washington, according to The Sun.
As of April 18 stores will not provide free plastic and paper bags anymore, so customers are recommended to bring their own bags or pay for environmentally friendly reusable bags.
Walmart is ditching single use bags
According to The Sun, the blue reusable bag will cost 74 cents, which will be added to their bill, according to Walmart’s senior vice president of sustainability, Jane Ewing.
“Eliminating single-use bags is part of our effort to reduce waste in our stores and help keep Washington’s communities and ecosystems clean. Our customers want to be on this journey, and Walmart is committed to making the sustainable option convenient and accessible every day,” said Jane Ewing.
Paper and plastic bags have already been withdrawn from many US stores
However, Walmart has revealed that single-use plastic bags will continue to be used to store fruits, vegetables and raw meat. It is worth mentioning that the retail chain has 45 stores in Oregon and 65 in Washington state, so millions of consumers will be affected by this new change, The Sun pointed out.
Washington and Oregon join a growing list of states where Walmart has banned plastic bags, with Maine, Colorado, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey already adopting this environmentally friendly policy.