Several Walmart stores will close their doors for good in April

Walmart is closing stores.

The chain is having financial troubles.

Several stores will close for good in April.

This is a difficult year for many due to increasing inflation. Now retail giants like Walmart, Target, and even Disney, have decided to take drastic measures with the aim of continuing to make a profit, even if this affects customers and employees.

For weeks now, we’ve heard that numerous Walmart stores will close their doors for good. Now, it seems that it is happening this month.

Walmart closing 17 stores in April

El Diario NY reports that Walmart released a statement saying stores in 13 US states will be closing throughout the month of April. This will undoubtedly affect thousands, if not millions, of customers who are used to shopping at those locations.

Although the specific dates of the closures were not specified, it was reported that stores are in Arkansas, Washington, Georgia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin.