Several Walmart stores will close their doors for good in April

Walmart closing stores. The chain is having serious financial troubles and will say goodbye to 17 stores that will close for good in April.
This is a difficult year for many due to increasing inflation. Now retail giants like Walmart, Target, and even Disney, have decided to take drastic measures with the aim of continuing to make a profit, even if this affects customers and employees.
For weeks now, we’ve heard that numerous Walmart stores will close their doors for good. Now, it seems that it is happening this month.
Walmart closing 17 stores in April
El Diario NY reports that Walmart released a statement saying stores in 13 US states will be closing throughout the month of April. This will undoubtedly affect thousands, if not millions, of customers who are used to shopping at those locations.
Although the specific dates of the closures were not specified, it was reported that stores are in Arkansas, Washington, Georgia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin.
17 stores will close their doors
Walmart store closures have been announced for several weeks and now it is known that in April 17 more branches will cease operations. In Arkansas the 3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville store will close, while in Washington, DC, 99 H Street NW is closing.
Meanwhile, in Georgia the two Walmart stores that will cease to operate are located at 1801 Howell Mill Rd NW and 835 MLK Jr Dr NW, both in Atlanta. Also in Florida, 6900 US Highway 19 North in Pinellas Park, will be closed.
What other locations are closing?
The closures in 13 states are hoped to curb losses due to inflation. Other affected locations include 1032 Fort Street Mall in Honolulu, Hawaii. In Illinois, three Walmart stores are closing.
Those are located at 17550 South Halsted St in Homewood, as well as2690 S. Route 59 in Plainfield and 840 N. McCormick Blvd in Lincolnwood. In Indiana the 3701 Portage Road, South Bend will close and in Minnesota the store located at 1200 Shingle Creek Pkwy in Brooklyn Center will close.
Are they going to be focusing on online sales?
The other stores closing are 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as those located in Oregon at 4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland and 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr. in Portland. In Texas they will close 24919 Westheimer Pkwy in Katy, while in Wisconsin the store located at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr in Milwaukee and finally in Washington 11400 Hwy. 99 in Everett.
The closure of 17 stores in 13 states could mean that Walmart wants to focus on online sales by improving its delivery systems, although the chain’s financial director, John David Rainey, said that in five years they will be more dependent on online sales.