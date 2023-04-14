Italian volleyball player Julia Ituma dies after falling from a window in Turkey
Julia Ituma dies. The Italian sports world is mourning the death of Italian volleyball player Julia Ituma. She died tragically after falling from a window in Istanbul. She had played in the Turkish capital in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals with her team, Novara.
The circumstances surrounding the fatal accident are unknown. Faced with this terrible situation, Italian volleyball has declared a minute of silence, in her memory at all the matches that will be played between this Thursday and Sunday.
Julia Ituma’s story
Ituma was born to Nigerian parents in Milan. She was 6’2″ tall and had a prodigious physique which helped her become a dynamic player. This was her first season with Novara and with the Italian youth team she had been proclaimed champion in the women’s European sub19.
“Terrible news arrived in the morning from Istanbul. The player for Igor Gorgonzola Novara, Julia Ituma, recently arrived from the Champions League semifinal, was found dead,” the Italian Federation announced on social media.
The Italian Volleyball Federation releases a statement
The statement included a few words from the president of the Federation, Giuseppe Manfredi: “We are all dismayed by this tragedy which affects not only the volleyball world but all of Italian sport,,” Mandredi wrote.
“Today we mourn the passing, not only of a great talent, but above all of a wonderful 18-year-old girl who we watched grow in Italian volleyball, season after season,” he continued.
“My first thought goes to Julia’s family, to whom I send my deepest condolences and guarantee that the Italian Volleyball Federation will give them the utmost support. We are in constant contact with the Igor Gorgonzola Novara club and with the president of the Turkish Federation to give all possible help.”
“At this moment I think that any other words are useless, it is an immense tragedy for which none of us was prepared,” concluded. Giuseppe Manfredi, president of the Federation.
How did the accident happen?
According to the ANSA Agency, Ituma, who was with her teammates from Igor Gorgonzola de Novara in Istanbul after playing the Volleyball Champions League match against Eczacibasi Istanbul, fell out of a window of the hotel where the team was staying.
According to AS, Italy has lost a great player who this year had made the jump to Novara from Club Italia after shining in the lower categories of the Italian team.