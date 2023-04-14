Italian volleyball player Julia Ituma dies.

The rising star fell from a window in Turkey.

How did the terrible accident happen?

Julia Ituma dies. The Italian sports world is mourning the death of Italian volleyball player Julia Ituma. She died tragically after falling from a window in Istanbul. She had played in the Turkish capital in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals with her team, Novara.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal accident are unknown. Faced with this terrible situation, Italian volleyball has declared a minute of silence, in her memory at all the matches that will be played between this Thursday and Sunday.

Julia Ituma’s story

Ituma was born to Nigerian parents in Milan. She was 6’2″ tall and had a prodigious physique which helped her become a dynamic player. This was her first season with Novara and with the Italian youth team she had been proclaimed champion in the women’s European sub19.

“Terrible news arrived in the morning from Istanbul. The player for Igor Gorgonzola Novara, Julia Ituma, recently arrived from the Champions League semifinal, was found dead,” the Italian Federation announced on social media.