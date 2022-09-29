The US visa lottery opens in October and these countries will be left out

Latin American citizens get bad news from US officials.

These countries will not be eligible for green cards.

Find out which countries can apply.

The new details of the 2024 Diversity Visa Lottery have just been released. It will allow more than 50,000 people apply for a permanent visa to live in the US. The State Department is in charge of this program.

You will need prior registration to request this. According to El Cronista, the Diversity Visa Lottery had several problems in recent years, which caused it to be postponed. Now they have finally released this information about the countries that will not be eligible to apply for a green card through this program.

Officials release details of the 2024 Diversity Visa Lottery

The Diversity Visa Lottery had a lot of problems this year, some due to Covid-19. According to El Cronista, the US President Donald Trump, indicated in 2019 that those who already had their visas could reapply.

This decision seriously affected millions of low-income people who were seeking to emigrate to the United States in search of better opportunities. Now, they have announced the requirements to apply for the 2024 Visa Lottery.