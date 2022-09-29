The US visa lottery opens in October and these countries will be left out
Authorities give bad news to citizens of Latin America. These are the countries that will not be able to apply to obtain their green card.
The new details of the 2024 Diversity Visa Lottery have just been released. It will allow more than 50,000 people apply for a permanent visa to live in the US. The State Department is in charge of this program.
You will need prior registration to request this. According to El Cronista, the Diversity Visa Lottery had several problems in recent years, which caused it to be postponed. Now they have finally released this information about the countries that will not be eligible to apply for a green card through this program.
Officials release details of the 2024 Diversity Visa Lottery
The Diversity Visa Lottery had a lot of problems this year, some due to Covid-19. According to El Cronista, the US President Donald Trump, indicated in 2019 that those who already had their visas could reapply.
This decision seriously affected millions of low-income people who were seeking to emigrate to the United States in search of better opportunities. Now, they have announced the requirements to apply for the 2024 Visa Lottery.
Countries that will not be eligible
According to El Cronista, applicants must meet the following requirements. They must be a citizen of a country with a low rate of immigration to the United States; be the son, daughter or spouse of a person with a passport from one of the admitted countries of origin; have two years of work experience in an occupation that requires training and, finally, have completed secondary education.
These are the countries that will not be able to participate in the 2024 Visa Lottery: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
Countries that can apply
According to El Cronista, the countries that may apply are: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Parama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, to name a few. There are also questions about how to apply.
First, the applications must be sent to the US State Department. Registration for the visas will take place in the year 2024 and applications will be accepted from October 5, 2022 at 12 noon to November 8, 2022, at noon. Filed Under: US Confirms Visa Action
How to find out what documentation you need
To find out if you are in the program, you must go to the official Diversity Lottery program website: dvprogram.state.gov. US law requires participants bring complete documentation with them in case they are called for an interview.
The list of documents requested at that time can be viewed at Travel.State.gov. Although many countries in Latin America were left off of the list, we will continue to monitor any new information and communicate it to you.