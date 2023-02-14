Americans may be eligible for a one-time payment of up to $10,000

Good news for thousands of Georgia home buyers.

Find out who is eligible for a direct payment up to $10,000.

The Vine City Renaissance Initiative is offering grants.

Georgia home buyers could be eligible for a generous one-time payment up to $10,000. Who will qualify for this benefit? We’re giving you the details.

People looking to buy a home in Georgia could get some financial assistance. The Vine City Renaissance Initiative is offering up to $10,000 in the form of a forgivable grant — a great opportunity for thousands, according to The Sun.

Georgia home buyers could qualify for a one-time payment of up to $10,000

The money will go toward a down payment and/or closing costs if funds allow, according to Invest Atlanta. Borrowers must plan to stay in the home for at least five years to qualify. That is when the grant is forgiven.

This incentive can also be used with a home renovation mortgage loan. Participants must be able to qualify for a 30-year fixed-rate or conventional home loan and attend a renovation education course.